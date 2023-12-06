"The brain is a powerful thing and he has one” - Thierry Henry feels Arsenal superstar is on his way to becoming 'world-class'

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has showered praise on Bukayo Saka following the attacker's electric performance in the hard-fought 4-3 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League yesterday (December 5).

The former Gunners striker believes the 22-year-old is on his way to becoming a world-class player after witnessing his mesmerizing display.

Arsenal and Luton Town's clash at Kenilworth Road yesterday proved to be a huge classic, with both clubs giving fans a performance to remember for years. Although the spotlight was on Declan Rice courtesy of his decisive 97th-minute goal, Bukayo Saka was one of the players who ran the show.

Expand Tweet

The winger was quite unstoppable on the right flank, giving the opposition defense no breathing space throughout the encounter. Saka set up Gabriel Jesus to open the scoring in the 20th minute and went on to have a spectacular outing defined by his split-second decision-making in the opposition half.

After watching the 22-year-old's mesmerizing display at Kenilworth Road, Thierry Henry is convinced that Bukayo Saka is already on his way to becoming a world-class footballer - that is if he isn't one already.

“You don’t have to win a Premier League title to be world-class,” the Frenchman told Amazon Prime. “For me, I think he is going in that direction if he isn’t already there. Players that find a way to be effective, no matter what you throw at them. They have to be world-class."

Henry went on to praise the Arsenal star for making optimal use of his brain while playing on the pitch.

“There is a thought process in what he does all the time. When a player plays with the brain. He is going to be ahead of the game," he continued.

"Before it was 1 v 1. Then it became a 1 v 2, now it’s a 1 v 3. You see the picture and it’s a 1 v 4. So, you need to find a way and I am going to repeat. The brain is a powerful thing and he has one,” the legendary striker added.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal's four goals in yesterday's encounter came from Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Harvertz and Declan Rice in that order. Luton Town meanwhile had Gabriel Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley on the scoresheet.

Arsenal extend lead at the top of the Premier League table

After surviving yesterday's scare, Arsenal have maintained their spot at the top of the Premier League table. They've also increased their lead above second-placed Liverpool by five points, although the Reds have a game in hand to be played against Sheffield United today.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's side have amassed an impressive 36 points from 15 games in the English top flight so far this season. They've recorded 11 victories, three draws and one defeat, scoring 33 goals and conceding 13 in the process.

Up next, the Gunners will go head-to-head with Aston Villa in another away clash on Saturday (December 9).