"The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Jr" - Gabriel Jesus sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid attacker after Arsenal's 3-0 win against Brentford

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus sent a message to Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. after scoring during his side's 3-0 away win against Brentford today (September 18).

The Brazilian paid tribute to his compatriot with his celebration after the goal as he danced alongside Bukayo Saka after scoring.

Vinicius Jr. was in the news recently after Spanish agent Pedro Bravo termed the attacker's celebration as "playing the monkey" on Spanish television El Chiringuito. The Real Madrid forward did a dance celebration after scoring in his side's 4-1 win over RCD Mallorca last week.

The 22-year-old has received support from footballers worldwide, especially from his compatriots and has vowed to continue his usual celebration.

Jesus posted a message to the Real Madrid attacker as he wrote on Instagram:

"Baila y Baila @vinijr."

While speaking to Sky Sports after his team's win, here's what the Brazilian striker said:

"From the start we showed what we want to do in the game, create chances and score. That is what I believe we did. He found me for the goal and I am so happy to play with him, he is an intelligent and quality player. The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Jr, it needs to stop and it was for him." (h/t football.london)

With the win, the Gunners regained their spot at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal currently have 18 points from their first seven league games of the season after winning six of them.

Mikel Arteta reacts to questions of whether Arsenal can win the Premier League

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's team sealed yet another dominant win this season as they defeated Brentford 3-0 away from home.

William Saliba gave Arsenal the lead in the first-half before Jesus doubled the advantage.

Fabio Vieira scored a stunner to further increase the gap between the two teams. When quizzed on whether the Gunners can manage to win the Premier League this season, here's what Arteta had to say:

"You can ask me every day. Today we are top of the league, I am so happy. Yesterday I was so annoyed because we lost it and we used that to want to get back there and show that we want to be there. That is what we are going to do, push to be the best we can be. That is the aim. The table won’t lie after 38 games normally." (h/t football.london)

The Gunners are just a point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. They will next face the latter at the Emirates on October 1.

