"The challenge is to be ready" - Dani Carvajal reveals return timeline for Real Madrid after long-term injury

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal wants to return to action for Los Blancos before the end of May, having missed six months of action due to injury already. The 33-year-old ruptured multiple ligaments in his right leg in during their clash with Villarreal on October 5. However, he is now nearing the final stages of his recovery.

On Spanish TV station El Chiringuito, Carvajal provided an update about his recovery process and expectations. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“It is going very well, step by step. The challenge is to be ready by the end of May. Let us see if we can make it."

Carvajal is now back in light training on the pitches at Valdebebas. Los Blancos released footage of the Spaniard returning to the pitch for practice sessions last month. He said in the footage (via Madrid Universal):

“When you step on the grass with your boots on, you see the comeback closer. I never thought I would have that feeling when doing a very light, individual training session.”

Carvajal had surgery on October 11 and has since undergone an aggressive rehabilitation program. He will hope to be back for the FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament begins in mid-June, with Madrid set to face Al-Hilal in their opening fixture.

Real Madrid boss stands firm after Valencia loss

Carlo Ancelotti has batted away mounting criticism after Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, insisting he still believes in both his team and himself. The loss dented Los Blancos' LaLiga title hopes and brought fresh scrutiny, but the Italian boss has explained that they "can't think about criticism".

Ancelotti cited Madrid’s attacking intent, adding that they had enough chances to win. The hosts were frustrated by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who made a number of saves, including stopping Vinicius Junior's effort from the spot. Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said (via Football Espana):

“As I’ve said many times, we can’t think about criticism when we play every three days. We failed against Valencia, we analysed it, evaluated it… and what I said after the game is exactly what I think now. But we’re looking ahead."

Despite trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points with eight matches remaining, Ancelotti insisted Real Madrid would keep striving for trophies:

“Yes, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’d consider going on holiday. We have all the resources to compete and fight for titles until the very end. Winning… you have to try. If it goes well, you win, and if not, we have to think about next season.”

Real Madrid have an upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today (April 8).

