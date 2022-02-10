"The Champions League creates so many special nights" - Bukayo Saka makes honest admission ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolves 

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka has admitted that he has dreams of playing in the Champions League amid widespread speculation regarding his future at the north London club.

The 20-year-old winger is enjoying an impressive season at the Emirates this time out, having caught the attention in England colours during the European Championship.

The youngster has done incredibly well to come back from his crucial miss for the Three Lions in the penalty shootout against Italy in the Euro final. While Saka has been in good form for the Gunners on a weekly basis, the 20-year-old has his sights on playing Champions League football.

The winger told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro:

"I think the Champions League creates so many special nights and it’s a dream for me still to experience one of them and hopefully many more of them."

“Obviously our desire is to keep Bukayo as long as possible because we are really happy. He is part of our club, our DNA, he is growing, he is maturing.”



#afc Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal will start contract talks with Bukayo Saka.

It was back in the 2016-17 season when the London club were in the Champions League last time and Arsene Wenger was still in charge of the club.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for the fourth spot this time out and a win against Wolves would put them in a more favourable position. Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves are all in the mix to clinch the final Champions League spot.

What lies in the future for Saka at Arsenal?

Arsenal have a big summer ahead of them, with a number of positions in the squad needing to be addressed by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are believed to be looking for reinforcements at centre forward, central midfield and right-back. However, the north London giants also need to ensure that they can keep the important players at the club happy.

Saka has been one of the standout performers for the English club since his emergence. It is believed Arsenal are keen on tying the youngster down to an improved long-term deal with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

“Obviously we are going to have to sign players in the summer, that’s without a question of a doubt.” Arteta:“Obviously we are going to have to sign players in the summer, that’s without a question of a doubt.” #afc Arteta: “Obviously we are going to have to sign players in the summer, that’s without a question of a doubt.” #afc https://t.co/w0X6txvn79

However, Champions League qualification could prove to be a big factor for the England international. Saka is yet to play in the premier club competition in Europe.

With clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City believed to be huge admirers of Saka as per reports from The Mirror, Arsenal might face serious issues in keeping their prized asset in the future.

