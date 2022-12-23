"The chemistry between me and him was really good" - Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes admits he'd love to play with Barcelona star again

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he would love to reunite with Barcelona winger and his former Sporting CP teammate Raphinha.

When asked by The Athletic which of his former teammates he would choose to play alongside, he said:

"So many. Raphinha, who is now at Barcelona, would be one. The chemistry between me and him was really good. I didn't play with him for a long time at Sporting, but I felt he was a teammate who would give everything for me."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK When Bruno Fernandes and Raphinha used to tear it up in Portugal 🤩 When Bruno Fernandes and Raphinha used to tear it up in Portugal 🤩 https://t.co/bosYdE6DJU

Fernandes and Raphinha spent half a season together at Portuguese outfit Sporting CP. The former completed a transfer to Manchester United in January 2020, while the latter moved to French outfit Rennes.

Raphinha was then signed by Leeds United and had two great seasons with the English side before moving to Barcelona. However, the Brazilian winger has rather failed to impress at the Nou Camp, scoring only two goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

This has resulted in speculation that Raphinha's future at Barcelona could be in jeopardy. Spanish outlet Sport reports that manager Xavi is growing impatient with the forward, expecting Raphinha to step up and perform soon.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has been an integral aspect of Manchester United's squad under different managers. The Portugal international has made 147 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 53 goals and providing 42 assists.

He has cemented his place in current manager Erik ten Hag's starting XI as well. He has made 13 appearances this season in the Premier League, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

"He is one of the mainstays" - Joan Laporta provides update on Barcelona star's future amid Manchester United links

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed the possibility of a move to Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong. Laporta insists that the Dutch midfielder remains an integral aspect of the Blaugrana's squad.

Multiple reports suggested that De Jong may leave the Nou Camp in the summer, with Manchester United registering an interest. The two clubs even reached an agreement on the free but the player refused a move.

Irish Sun Sport @IrishSunSport Man Utd handed Frenkie de Jong transfer blow as Barcelona chief Laporta says ‘I’ve never wanted to sell him’ thesun.ie/sport/football… Man Utd handed Frenkie de Jong transfer blow as Barcelona chief Laporta says ‘I’ve never wanted to sell him’ thesun.ie/sport/football…

The Netherlands international had agreed to defer a major portion of his salary when he extended his contract in 2020. The Blaugrana's debt crisis seemed to further increase the chances of the La Liga outfit sanctioning De Jong's sale.

However, Laporta has now explicitly stated his intentions of retaining De Jong at Camp Nou. He told Barca TV (via GOAL):

"I have never wanted to sell Frenkie de Jong because he is one of the mainstays we have, he is one of the great talents, young and called to be like he is already one of the team leaders."

De Jong has made 157 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 15 goals and providing 19 assists.

Poll : 0 votes