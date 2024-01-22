"The chubby one" – Alexis Mac Allister gives hilarious nickname to Liverpool attacker after Bournemouth thrashing

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has come up with a hilarious new nickname for Diogo Jota after their 4-0 triumph at Bournemouth.

Jota, 27, relished a brilliant outing at the Vitality Stadium this Sunday (January 21). He scored twice, one in the 70th minute and the other in the 79th, after registering an assist for Darwin Nunez's crucial opener.

Following the contest, the Portuguese took to Instagram and wrote:

"Another win in the bag ✅"

Mac Allister, who also shone against the Cherries, wrote in a comment:

"The chubby one 🔥"

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also showed his appreciation, writing:

"😍"

Andrew Robertson, who is out with a shoulder problem, also pitched in:

"What a player!!"

Adrian, who is the Reds' third-choice shot-stopper, also commented:

"DIOG⚽️⚽️L"

Former Wycombe Wanderers striker and long-time Reds fan Adebayo Akinfenwa came up with another nickname for Jota. He commented:

"Jota the Slotter 😂🔥🔥🔥"

Jota, who joined Liverpool in a potential £45 million deal from Wolves in 2020, has been in stellar form of late. Since returning from a muscle injury, he has registered three goals and four assists in five matches.

So far this season, the former Porto attacker has scored 11 goals and laid out four assists in 22 outings, in just 13 starts for his club.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool's 4-0 league win at Bournemouth

At a post-game presser, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was queried about Alexis Mac Allister's great outing in the defensive midfield role at Bournemouth. He replied to reporters (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Thank you for mentioning that. Sometimes people forget that because in the second half we scored the goals. Absolutely exceptional performance, I have to say. I'm so happy for us, obviously, but for him as well, he's a really good footballer, let me say it like that."

Highlighting the £35 million summer arrival's abilities, Klopp continued:

"Defensively, [he] did a good job and offensively he is anyway a super-important player for us, he was calm on the ball, all the good things in the first half already happened with him. Yeah, really happy."

Mac Allister, who left Brighton & Hove Albion to join the Reds last July, produced a fine display on Sunday. He completed 63 of 72 passes, created four chances, won 14 of 20 duels, and three of nine tackles.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder has contributed one goal and two assists in 22 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.