"The City Is Blue, UTFT" - Former Manchester United star Ashley Young reacts on social media as Everton defeat Liverpool in PL fixture

Former Manchester United defender Ashley Young has taken to social media to react to Liverpool losing to his new club Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 24).

The Reds have long been near the top of the Premier League while their city rivals have had a constant fight against relegation at the bottom. However, it was a shocking evening at Goodison Park, as Merseyside turned blue after Everton beat Liverpool 2-0.

It was an overpowering performance from Sean Dyche's men, as the Reds could not deal with their intensity or tenacity. Everton won more duels in defense more headers in the Reds' box and looked more assured and clinical throughout the game. Ashley Young came on at half-time for an injured Vitaliy Mykolenko, as the ex-Manchester United full-back helped the Toffees keep a clean sheet.

A scruffy goal from Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring in the 27th minute while a power header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the deal just before the hour. Jurgen Klopp's men might have had their chances but the hosts kept their rivals out of the game.

Afterwards, former Manchester United man Ashley Young couldn't help but take a dig at Liverpool, as he took to social media to label Merseyside as blue:

“How it began… how it ended. The City is Blue, UTFT.”

Manchester United icon Gary Neville on Liverpool's Premier League title chances after Everton loss

After failing to secure any points against Everton, the Reds are unlikely to take the Premier League title home to Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit currently sits in second place with 74 points, three points from first-placed Arsenal. In third place are Manchester City, only one point behind the Reds. However, the Cityzens have two games in hand over both their rivals.

Manchester United icon Gary Neville discussed the Reds' situation on his podcast, saying (via Sky Sports):

"It's going to be very difficult for them to win the league... I think they'll go into that dressing room tonight and it'll be a sullen atmosphere. They'll know it's probably gone. That's where I'd be at. I can't see them winning the title from here. It would be difficult anyway but from here? No."

Former Red Jamie Carragher also shared a similar sentiment on Sky Sports, saying:

"This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly. They had enough chances in the game but at the moment they are not clinical enough in both boxes."

The Reds will be hoping that their title rivals drop points in the final games of the season.