“The clock’s ticking on him already” - Graeme Souness says Ten Hag could be sacked if Manchester United lose heavily to Liverpool

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has told talkSPORT that the clock is ticking on Erik ten Hag's stint as Manchester United boss already.

The Dutch tactician has taken charge of just two competitive matches as United boss, overseeing two woeful performances.

United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their season-opener on August 7.

They then followed that performance up with an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing to Brentford on August 13.

There have been question marks over Ten Hag's tactics during both those games.

Particularly against the Bees, in which he opted to use players with an inferior height difference to Thomas Frank's imposing side.

Souness believes there are already doubts over Ten Hag's position as Manchester United manager, saying:

"I think the clock's ticking on him already, that's the nature of being manager of Man United."

He continued,

"They expect big things from him, he's been successful at Ajax which is a much inferior league to the PL and the demands there are nothing like what he's got in the PL and arguably the biggest club in the world."

TalkSPORT host Jim White then asked what would happen if Liverpool do a serious number on United and whether that could spell an early exit for Ten Hag.

Souness responded:

"Listen, don't be surprised at surprises in football."

Souness hasn't been impressed with the recruitment and doesn't believe this United side will be an improvement on last season, saying:

"I think it's a difficult time for Manchester United. I'm not sure with this group of players, with this manager that they are going to be any different from where they were last year."

Ten Hag has managed to sign three players so far this window in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Souness added:

"I don't think the players they've brought in are game changers."

Ten Hag needs to be given time as Manchester United manager

The United boss is undertaking a huge rebuild

Manchester United's incredibly poor start to the season has led to many debates over who to blame.

Many are taking aim at the owners the Glazer family and with good reason given the terrible project the owners have overseen since purchasing the club.

The squad are being called out with the likes of David De Gea, Harry Maguire and Martinez feeling the ire of fans and media.

However, there are now some reservations over Ten Hag being the right man for the United job.

Those reservations need to be put to bed quickly as the Dutch tactician was always going to need time in the role.

United are a long way off challenging among the elite once again and fans need to understand that patience is key in Ten Hag reestablishing the fallen giants.

