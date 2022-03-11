"The club did what the club can do" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that it is up to Mohamed Salah to extend his stay with the Reds. The German insisted that he does not see any problem with how the club's talks with the Egyptian over a new deal are progressing.

Salah has been in red hot form for the Merseyside-based club this season. He has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists from 34 appearances across all competitions. He is also on course to win the Premier League golden boot this term as he enjoys a seven-goal lead over second-placed Diogo Jota on the charts.

However, there are serious concerns about the 29-year-old's future at Anfield. His contract with Liverpool is expiring at the end of next season. So far, there have been no suggestions that the winger is close to extending his deal.

Klopp has now provided an update on Salah's contract situation. The Reds manager admitted that the Egyptian is yet to agree to a new deal, but does not consider it to be an issue. He told a press conference:

"Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious. We have been [ambitious] in the last few years and we are. Of course, we cannot do much more, that is how it is, but I don't think it is about that [ambition]. It is Mo's decision, pretty much. I think the club did what the club can do. There is nothing to say about it. It is all fine from my point of view. It is exactly like it should be in this moment in time. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection, no whatever. You just have to wait for that."

With just over a year remaining on his contract with Liverpool, it remains to be seen where the future lies for Salah.

Liverpool star Salah's agent sends cryptic message following Klopp's comments

Klopp insisted that the Reds' ambitions as a club is not a problem with regards to convincing the Egyptian to extend his contract. The German also claimed that it is entirely up to the winger to decide whether or not to sign a new deal.

Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa, though, does not appear to be on the same page as Klopp. Just minutes after the German's statements came out, the agent took to social media to send out a cryptic message.

While Ramy Abbas did not directly respond to Klopp, the timing of the tweet suggests he was referring to the manager's statements. The agent has previously confused fans by posting cryptic messages on social media.

