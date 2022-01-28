“The club is definitely moving in the right direction” – Calum Chambers explains why Aston Villa is ‘perfect’ for him after leaving Arsenal

Aston Villa’s new signing Calum Chambers has claimed he left Arsenal to give his career an opportunity to 'really kick on' after the English defender struggled to find game time under Mikel Arteta.

The versatile defender recently called time on his long stay at the Emirates to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Aston Villa in a bid to push his career forward. Speaking to the press after he completed his signing, Chambers admitted that it was a no-brainer leaving the Gunners.

The player hinted at a shortage of playing opportunities. Chambers asserted that he had the intention of pushing his game to the next level with regular game time at Villa. He said:

“It was a chance to really kick on for myself in my career. That was one of the main reasons why Villa was so perfect for me. That was one of the decisions to come here. I can’t wait to get training, get playing and be in and amongst it and get my first game at Villa Park. I am extremely excited."

He added:

"It is a massive club and they are in a great moment. Everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and the club is definitely moving in the right direction. For me, it was a no-brainer. It is a great club and it was the right thing for me to do.”

The defender has barely featured for Arsenal this season, making just five appearances across all competitions. Chambers will want to push on at Villa Park. Chambers will also have former Arsenal teammate Emiliano Martinez in the team and will aim to settle in quickly for his new side.

Target Arsenal fringe defender Mavropanos: Lothar Matthaus tells Bayern Munich

Arsenal v West Ham - Premier League 2

According to Lothar Matthaus, Bayern Munich should take a look at Gunners fringe star Konstantinos Mavropanos when Niklas Sule leaves the Allianz Arena this summer. The Bavarian giants have confirmed that Sule will leave as soon as his contract expires, with player and club unable to reach an agreement.

Mavropanos is currently on loan at Stuttgart, where he has enjoyed four Bundesliga goals in 15 games this season. This is the 24-year-old's second season on loan away from the Gunners, where he made only seven appearances since 2017.

Having struggled to make an impact in England, the star has flourished in the Bundesliga and Lothar Matthaus believes he should be targeted by Bayern. Lothar Matthaus said:

"If Sule were to leave, a trained defender might be more important than a central midfielder. There are some very interesting players in the Bundesliga. I'm thinking of Stuttgart's Mavropanos, Leipzig's Gvardiol or Bochum's Bella Kotchap."

