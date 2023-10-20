“The club had great idols, like Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all" - Deco explains why Lionel Messi will play for Barcelona again

Barcelona's director of football and Lionel Messi's former teammate Deco has explained why we are likely to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner play for the Catalan giants once again. The Portuguese hinted that the club is planning a farewell game for their idol but when that will take place is yet to be known.

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year spell with Barcelona when he left for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2021. The Argentine was heavily linked with a return to the Catalan capital this summer but ended up joining MLS outfit Inter Miami instead.

However, it doesn't look like all hope is lost for those who are eager to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner don the famous Blaugrana shirt once again. According to Deco, the 36-year-old could still represent the La Liga champions in some sort of a farewell match when the new Camp Nou is ready in the near future.

“I think a farewell game, but maybe in the new stadium when it’s ready. He will always be the greatest idol in the club’s history," the Portuguese told Lance!

“The club had great idols, like Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all. He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don’t know. He is playing and I hope he plays for more years because people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy.”

Lionel Messi will soon be out of action when the MLS playoffs kick off later this month as his club failed to make it into the round. The MLS playoffs are scheduled to start on October 25 and conclude with the MLS Cup on December 9.

Lionel Messi joined by Barcelona Femeni star on leaked Ballon d'Or triumph list

According to a report from Diario Sport's Albert Masnou, Lionel Messi will emerge as the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

The Argentine is expected to pick up the prize after guiding his nation to claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games and also picked up the Golden Ball.

As per the report, Messi will be joined by another Barcelona icon Aitana Bonmati on the podium. The Spaniard, who plays for Barca Femeni, is expected to win the female edition of the award after winning both the women's World Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The award ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on October 30.