"The club, management and playing staff are shocked at recent events" - Footballer convicted for raping and grooming 14-year-old he met on Snapchat

Former Barton Rovers FC footballer Kieran Hamilton has been convicted of grooming, blackmailing, and raping a 14-year-old girl. Hamilton targeted the teen victim on Snapchat.

According to ITV, Hamilton, a non-league footballer, added the victim on Snapchat in December 2018. He then groomed and convinced her to send explicit images. A few months later, he used the said explicit images to blackmail the girl into meeting him in Luton.

It has been reported that Hamilton then compelled the 14-year-old girl to perform sexual acts in public places. When resisted, Hamilton resorted to raping her.

The girl said that she felt compelled to oblige as Hamilton threatened to leak the photos on the internet. She informed her mother following her second meeting with Hamilton, after which the mother-daughter pair reported the 21-year-old footballer to the police.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a minor but denied two counts of rape. Last Friday (31 March), a court found him guilty of one count of rape.

Det Con Hayley Carroll from Bedfordshire Police reacted to the news, saying:

“Hamilton’s despicable and predatory behaviour saw him use explicit images as a means of controlling his victim for his own sexual gratification.

“It is absolutely vile and completely wrong. We have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.”

Hamilton’s sentencing is set to take place in May.

Barton Rovers FC terminates footballer’s contract after rape conviction

Barton Rovers FC, a team belonging to the Southern League Division One Central, has terminated Kieran Hamilton’s contract after he was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The club’s official statement on Twitter read:

“Barton Rovers have today terminated the playing registration of Kieran Hamilton with immediate effect. This follows Bedfordshire Police’s earlier disclosure of a conviction for a serious crime.

“The club have spoken to Kieran and personally notified him of the decision. Whilst the Club, management and playing staff are shocked at recent events they continue in their planning for this weekend's games.”

The footballer played for Barton as recently as last Saturday (April 1), in a 1-1 draw with Walthamstow.

