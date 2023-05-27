"The club's biggest mistake in recent years" - Pundit claims European giant's decision to sell superstar to Real Madrid was a big error

Jurgen Kohler recently claimed that Bayern Munich made a big error by selling David Alaba to Real Madrid. The Austrian joined Los Blancos last season after a lengthy spell at Bayern.

He made 431 appearances for the Bavarians and even scored 33 goals and provided 55 assists despite playing mainly as a full-back and centre-back. There is no denying the fact that Alaba was one of the Bavarians' most crucial players.

Speaking about Bayern's decision to sell Alaba, Kohler recently said (via AS):

"It was the club's biggest mistake in recent years. David Alaba should never have been sold. That was Bayern's biggest mistake in recent years. He was an important figure in the system. Then you lose Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer gets injured. And for two or three years you haven't had a real six. That is a big problem at Bayern.”

Since his move to the Spanish capital, David Alaba has taken up a more defensive role and usually operates as a centre-back. He has made 84 appearances for Real Madrid since his move, including 38 this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team's defense

While the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have been consistent since joining Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side still need defensive reinforcement. Nacho's future is up in the air and Ferland Mendy has suffered an injury-plagued season.

As Los Blancos prepare to take on Sevilla away from home in their penultimate game of the season, Ancelotti was asked about the plans for the summer. The Italian said (via Real Madrid's website):

“The issue we had down the left-hand side was the big injury to Mendy, that's caused us problems. But we have faith in him, he's a very strong fullback. He did a great job last year, he's struggled a bit this time around."

"There is a young lad coming through he can do a good job for us and we don't need to think too much more about it because the defence is in good shape."

Los Blancos end the season as the Copa del Rey winners. Barcelona won the La Liga and the Madrid giants were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals stages by Premier League giants Manchester City.

