"The club is setting a terrible example" - Spanish domestic abuse charity demand Gefate to axe Mason Greenwood 

A Spanish domestic abuse charity has urged Getafe to overturn their decision to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United. The forward completed a move to Getafe on deadline day of the summer transfer window on Friday (September 1).

Manchester United issued a statement on Greenwood's departure from the club on their website (via SportBIBLE):

“Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

The aforementioned charity, though, are not happy with the move, with their spokesperson Ana Bella Estevez telling Daily Mirror:

“The club is setting a terrible example. Getafe executives should never have hired Mason Greenwood and should immediately overturn their decision.

"If you’re a public facing organisation like Getafe, there is no excuse to take a neutral stance on violence against women - you must take moral responsibility.”

Greenwood was accused of rape, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour by his partner Harriet Robson last year.

The player spent a considerable amount of time in prison before the Crown Prosecution Service acquitted Greenwood of those charges. The 21-year-old is now set to return to professional football with Getafe.

Getafe coach reacts to signing Mason Greenwood

Getafe recently played Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Following the game, coach Jose Bordalas was quizzed on new loan signing Mason Greenwood.

Bordalas refused to talk about Greenwood's troubles off the field, as he said that the matter is a very sensitive one. About signing the player on loan from Manchester United, Bordalas said (via The Guardian):

“It’s too delicate a subject to treat lightly. Everyone knows what happened, and the appropriate measures were taken. We can only talk about football, obviously. The relevant bodies did what had to be done.”

He continued:

“Everyone knows what happened, and that it ended with a sentence that did not find him guilty [sic]. He’s a footballer of an extremely high level, and he arrives at Getafe with huge enthusiasm. We will try to help him to get back to his best level.”

Mason Greenwood was touted as one of the best young English talents during his Manchester United stint. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the next phase of his career unfolds in La Liga.