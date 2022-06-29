"The club will be back in the glorious days" - Manchester United superstar believes Red Devils will bounce back under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes believes the glory days will return to Old Trafford as they enter a new era under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a woeful campaign in which they finished the season sixth in the Premier League and trophyless.

This means United have still only won three major trophies in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with their last success coming back in 2017.

Erik ten Hag is now the man in the Old Trafford hot-seat and is being tasked with revitalizing the sleeping Red Devils.

Fernandes, 27, is excited about the future for Manchester United under Ten Hag and believes it won't be too long until success returns to the club.

The Portuguese star recently signed a new deal with United and has revealed his reasons for doing so, telling the club's official channels (via 90min):

"I believe that the club will be back at the place it deserves to be, that’s why I signed a new deal. For me, I had long talks with the club, not about the contract but about the future of the club, because I want to be part of that if I stay."

Fernandes believes there may need to be a sense of patience as they head into next season, adding:

"The club wants to win, the club wants to build something. From what they have told me, I believe that the club will be back to its standards. [It] could probably not be next season at the standard that we want, but I think step by step, the club will be back in the glorious days."

Bruno Fernandes expected to return to his best next season for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes will be looking to bounce back next season

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January 2020 from Sporting CP for £56.7 million and quickly asserted himself as an Old Trafford favorite.

The Portuguese attacker hit 12 goals and contributed eight assists in his first 22 appearances for the Red Devils. He continued the fine form in his first full season for United, with 28 goals and 17 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

Last season didn't quite live up to the heights of the prior two as he and his United side faltered. Fernandes managed 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances as the Red Devils struggled for form.

However, with the uncertainty around Manchester United now diminished with regard to management, the former Sporting CP skipper can be expected to play a huge role next season.

