“The club will need to find an agreement” – Arsenal midfielder confirms he would like to leave the Emirates this summer

Lucas Torreira has confirmed he is waiting for Arsenal to agree a deal with Fiorentina. The Uruguayan star admitted that he is keen on staying in Italy and continuing at the Serie A club.

Arsenal loaned out Torreira to Fiorentina last summer as he was not a part of Mikel Artea's plans.

Osman 🎗 @OsmanZtheGooner Lucas Torreira with Fiorentina this season;



35 games played

5 goals scored

3 player of the Months award.



Speaking with FanPage today, Torreira confirmed he was close to leaving Arsenal on a permanent transfer. He confirmed that talks with Fiorentina are ongoing and is waiting for the two sides to agree a deal. He said:

"My intention is to stay at Fiorentina, but the club will need to find an agreement with Arsenal. I am very well in Florence. I am very well in Italy."

The Uruguayan star claimed Premier League was the best in the world and said:

"In England, however, I am ahead for the football product they offer. For me, the best football is played in the Premier League. I say this because I have had the opportunity to play in Italy, Spain and England, and in the Premier League, the pace is much more intense. It's a football made up of many tears, coming and going. It's more spectacular. And it's much nicer to see for people who go to the stadium or see it on TV".

Mikel Arteta comments on Torreira wanting to leave Arsenal

Arteta spoke about Toreira's request to leave the Gunners and head back to South America last year but confirmed that it was not the right time to make decisions for him.

The Arsenal manager said:

"We have spoken to him, and we know how difficult a time this is for him. He was really attached to his mum, and he's really attached to his family. It's a hard time for him and emotionally there is a lot of thoughts that will go through his mind. When things are like that, it's not the moment to make decisions. I understand how he's feeling emotionally. He probably feels the need and responsibility to be closer to his family - but it's not the moment to make any decisions and it certainly is a decision."

Fiorentina had an option to buy the midfielder but decided against activating it. However, they remain interested in keeping the midfielder and are in talks with the Gunners.

