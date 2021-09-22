"The coach can never say that the president can't speak": Joan Laporta's advisor hits back at Ronald Koeman

Barcelona president Joan Laporta's adviser Enric Masip has criticized Ronald Koeman following the manager's recent critical comments about the Blaugrana chief.

"Koeman made some comments that for me, as a former sportsperson, the coach can never say that the president can't speak, because the president is the president," Masip said on on Esport3 (via Marca).

"That is my opinion. The next day we went down to the pitch and gave Ronald a hug. Right now, we are in a dynamic that's not the most positive. What we have to try to do is change the dynamic.

"It is a matter of trust and changing the dynamics. If the coach is in his place, it is considered that he is given the confidence to continue."

This comes after Ronald Koeman made some critical remarks about Barcelona president Joan Laporta a few days ago.

"My relationship with Laporta has improved, but last week something happened that I don't think is right," the Dutchman stated.

"He was suggesting that the coach doesn't have all the power. He spoke too much and was not wise on two occasions.

"That can be done in private. I like it when a president is engaged and asks questions, it just shouldn't happen in the press. That was the problem," Koeman added.

Ronald Koeman's future at Barcelona has been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks. The tactician has come under fire following some unconvincing results, including a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich and a 1-1 draw with Granada.

Many are already calling for the Dutchman's sacking, with Joan Laporta reportedly considering parting ways with him to save the Blaugrana's season. It remains to be seen what will happen at Camp Nou in the coming weeks.

Joan Laporta is allegedly considering parting ways with the Dutchman

Who could replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona?

With rumors of Ronald Koeman's imminent sacking filling the air, a number of tacticians are already being linked with a switch to Barcelona. Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly one of the options being considered.

Former Blaugrana midfielder Xavi Hernandez is another strong contender. The Spaniard has been linked with taking up the coaching job at Camp Nou since last year. Other candidates include Roberto Martinez, Henrik Larsson and Jordi Cruyff.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava