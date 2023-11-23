"The coach of Everton?" - William Saliba confuses ex-Arsenal star for Toffees boss Sean Dyche in interview

William Saliba struggled to identify former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos from a picture and confused him with Everton manager Sean Dyche.

The French center-back sat down for an interview with NBC Sports, where he was tasked with identifying a series of former Arsenal players. Towards the end of the segment, he was shown a photo of Senderos in an Arsenal kit.

Saliba seemingly confused the Swiss defender with Dyche, who is currently the manager of Everton. The Gunners center-back said:

"It is the coach of Everton?" (referring to Sean Dyche)

The interviewer replied:

"No, no, it looks like him! This one is a Swiss defender."

Hear Saliba's comments below (00:46):

Saliba failed to correctly identify Denilson, Eduardo, and Manuel Almania and only got Andrei Arshavin's name correct on the second attempt. He did, however, correctly identify Yaya Sanogo, Alex Song, and Gervinho.

Senderos, now 38, spent seven years on Arsenal's books and made 117 appearances until leaving the club in the summer of 2010 for Fulham. Coincidentally, he spent a six-month stint at Everton during his time at the Emirates. He retired from playing football in January 2020.

Arsenal aiming to continue impressive record against Brentford as Premier League action resumes

Arsenal will face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (25 November) after the end of the latest international break.

The two sides will square off at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the Gunners looking to overtake the two teams above them in the Premier League table. Arsenal, who have 27 points from 12 matches, trail Liverpool on goal difference while Manchester City are clear at the top of the table by a solitary point.

The Gunners fans would be optimistic about their team's chances given their team's head-to-head record against the Bees. They have lost just once to Brentford since September 1938.

However, the two clubs have only met nine times between then and now, majorly due to Brentford's lengthy absence from the English first division. Last season, Mikel Arteta's side won 3-0 away from home before drawing the reverse fixture 1-1 at the Emirates.

The two teams most recently met in the EFL Cup on September 27, where an eighth-minute Reiss Nelson goal was enough to hand his team an away win. Brentford currently sit 11th in the league with 16 points — 11 clear of the relegation zone.