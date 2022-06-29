"The coach told me to forgive him" - 25-year-old Real Madrid star makes interesting claim on his future

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos found opportunities hard to come by last season, with Carlo Ancelotti sticking with the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in midfield throughout the campaign.

Real Madrid players are expected to resume back at the club when the preseason starts on July 8. With preparations underway for the next campaign, the Spaniard has given a hint regarding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos has revealed that he will have talks with Ancelotti when he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu next month. He clarified that his future at the club will depend on the outcome of the meeting.

During an interview with Deportes Cuatro (via Managing Madrid), Ceballos said:

“When we start (preseason) it will be seen. We will talk to the coach to see what he wants and from there we will decide the future."

Dani Ceballos also opened up on his relationship with Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti amid his lack of playing time last season. Apparently, the tactician kind of feels sorry for not properly utilizing the Spaniard during the campaign. The midfielder added.

“The coach told me to forgive him because he hadn’t played the minutes he should have played me, and that shows he has honour."

It is worth noting that Dani Ceballos made just 18 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season, amassing a paltry 338 minutes of playing time. He started only two of those games and completed 90 minutes on the pitch just once.

Ceballos managed to record one assist to his name during the season, which came in a 2-1 triumph over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey on January 20.

What does the future hold for Dani Ceballos at Real Madrid?

The Spaniard will be hoping to play a more significant role for Los Blancos when the 2022-23 campaign kicks off this summer. However, the player's future will depend on the decision of the manager and his plans for the campaign.

With the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro still going strong, there certainly will be no guarantee of regular playing time for the 25-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unless Ancelotti manages to find a solution, Ceballos could look to join another club next term.

