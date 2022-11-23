"The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who don't understand football" - Maradona Jr. 'devastated' by Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia 

Diego Maradona's son Diego Sinagra has taken shots at Lionel Messi after Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The Napoli United coach claims those comparing the PSG star to his late father do not understand football.

Argentina suffered a shock loss on Tuesday in their FIFA World Cup opener. They took the lead via a penalty by Messi in the first half, but quickfire goals in the early stages of the second half saw Saudi Arabia take a 2-1 lead and hold on until the end.

Speaking to Radio Marte after the game, Sinagra claimed he was devastated by the loss and found it hard to believe. He went on to take digs at Messi and was quoted by AS saying:

"I am devastated by the defeat of Argentina. I find it hard to believe that all this really happened. Losing to Saudi Arabia is crazy. The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who don't see and don't understand football. We are talking about two different planets. But I don't want to throw the cross at Lionel right away."

He continued:

"Sometimes in football you lose even against much weaker opponents. I don't think Argentina was presumptuous today. Rather, he was afraid . Soccer is like that. If you don't close the games, even the poorest teams will come after you."

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona comparisons are almost always made

Lionel Messi has been compared to Diego Maradona ever since his debut. The Argentina captain was compared to the late legend earlier this week by Alan Shearer.

The England pundit backed the South American side to win the FIFA World Cup and believed it would make Messi the better player when compared to Maradona. He said:

"It will be a great way for Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, to go out. It could be a defining moment for him – he has probably been the greatest player we have ever seen, but the thing that is always chucked at him when comparisons are made between him and Diego Maradona is that he has never won the World Cup. If he was to win this one, that would pretty much be the end of that debate – and what a story it would be."

Argentina next face Mexico on Saturday, November 26, in the FIFA World Cup.

