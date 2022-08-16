"The complete opposite of Manchester United": Ex-Premier League star uses Liverpool duo example to explain what Red Devils lack

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that the linkup between Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez is the opposite of any partnership at Manchester United.

Nunez, who joined the Reds from Benfica in a club-record deal worth up to £85 million earlier this summer, has already established a relationship with Salah. The pair combined twice in the Merseyside outfit's 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening weekend.

Both the attackers started Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on August 15 and worked in tandem with one another for almost an hour. But the Uruguayan was sent-off in the 57th minute of the contest for a headbutt on opposition centre-back Joachim Andersen.

Goals from Nunez and Salah saw us leave Craven Cottage with a point in our Premier League opener

Speaking on Football Insider, Robinson lauded the cohesion between Salah and Nunez while also criticizing the Manchester United attackers for their poor performances so far.

He said:

"There is a cohesion between the two. You can see in their interactions so far that they have a good understanding with one another. It is the complete opposite of Manchester United. [Jadon] Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo and just not on the same wave length. There was no structure."

He continued:

"Regardless of who plays in that Liverpool front three, they will be dangerous. They have a cohesion and an understanding between the players. Nunez has settled into the front three almost immediately."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have opened their 2022-23 season in a woeful manner, losing their first two Premier League matches. Erik ten Hag's side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Brighton on August 7 and followed it up with a 4-0 loss against the Bees last Saturday.

Manchester United will face the Reds at home on August 22.

Brentford beat Man United for the first time since 1938.



Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time ever.



A record-breaking start to the season for the Red Devils

Simon Jordan offers assessment of Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clash

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan opined about the Red Devils' current situation.

He said:

"It is priced in that United will get spanked by Liverpool in their next match. It was not priced in to get beaten by Brighton and Brentford, though. United as a big club is like the Monty Python sketch with the parrot. It is a dead parrot, it no longer exists, it is an ex-parrot."

He continued:

"From the Glazers to the chief executive sitting in the pub negotiating with fans, through to £400 million worth of players on the pitch, through to a coach who is picking a vertically challenged centre-half to play against 6ft 4in strikers. There is nothing about this football club in this moment in time to suggest it is the United that we all know."

