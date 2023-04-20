"The conduct of Cristiano Ronaldo is a crime and a publicly indecent act" - Lawyer wants Al-Nassr superstar to be deported after obscene gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of controversy after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards rival fans during a heated Saudi Pro League encounter.

The incident occurred after Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal, falling three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race.

Al-Hilal supporters taunted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout the match, chanting the name of his archrival Lionel Messi, who is rumored to join their club this summer.

As Cristiano Ronaldo exited the King Fahd International Stadium, jeers and chants of 'Messi' intensified, prompting the Portuguese superstar to allegedly grab his genitals in reaction.

The intention behind Ronaldo's actions remain uncertain but the consequences could be severe.

Nouf bin Ahmed, a prominent lawyer and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law advisor, announced her intention to submit a petition to the Public Ministry of Saudi Arabia. She said (via Fichajes):

“I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react. Cristiano’s behavior is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will present a petition to the Public Ministry regarding the issue."

This petition calls for Cristiano Ronaldo's arrest and deportation on grounds of his offensive behavior, specifically the genital-grabbing incident.

Soccer Laduma @Soccer_Laduma



MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to grab his genitals in response to fans chanting Lionel Messi’s name towards him after Al Nassr’s defeat in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night. #SLInt MORE: bit.ly/3ofZWRu Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to grab his genitals in response to fans chanting Lionel Messi’s name towards him after Al Nassr’s defeat in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night. #SLInt MORE: bit.ly/3ofZWRu https://t.co/vNdI6Ufbd7

Adding fuel to the fire, the lawyer also highlighted an altercation between Ronaldo and Al-Hilal's Gustavo Cuellar:

“What we saw in the Al Nassr game, specifically, what Cristiano did was a minor crime. The attack from Cristiano on an Al Hilal player is not related to what goes on in a sporting context of competitiveness."

"It’s worth pointing out that Cristiano is known for his calmness, what is the reason for the change in his behavior and his tendency to be aggressive after joining Al Nassr?”

The Portuguese international appeared to grab Cuellar around the neck from behind, further damaging his reputation in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr downplays Cristiano Ronaldo's contentious gesture, citing injury woes

In an effort to defuse the tension surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial gesture during a recent Saudi Pro League match, Al-Nassr have come forward to offer an alternative explanation.

The club's board informed journalist Muhammed Al-Enezi that Ronaldo's actions were not intended to provoke rival fans but were instead a response to a 'sensitive' groin injury. The statement released by Al-Enezi on Wednesday (19 April) said (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want.”

