"The constant media watch is taking its toll" - Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia undergoing psychological treatment, confirms journalist 

A Spanish journalist has revealed that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia is undergoing psychological treatment. The 23-year-old has been thrown into the spotlight ever since being revealed as Pique's partner following his breakup with pop icon Shakira.

Speaking on Spanish program Mitre Live, Roberto Antolin said:

"Clara Chia Marti is in the middle of psychological treatment, she is not having a good time and the constant media watch is taking its toll," said Antolin.

"Just think that here in Spain a Japanese restaurant owner threw Clara and Pique out of his bar because he is a Shakira fan.

"Clara is a person who is not part of the media world and suddenly she got involved, she doesn't feel at ease or comfortable."

Clara Chia is said to be uncomfortable with the massive new attention she has received. This comes after Pique and Shakira were in a relationship for 11 years before they announced their separation in June 2022.

Another main reason for the attention was the fact that Shakira released a song where she seemingly referred to Chia. In a Spanish song called TQG, Shakira said:

"Seeing you with someone new hurt me/ But I’m ready to move on,"

"You’re not welcome here anymore/ I saw what your girlfriend said to me/ It doesn’t even make me angry/ I laugh,"

"Never getting back with you/ You are bad luck because now blessings rain down on me."

Barcelona midfielder set to receive contract extension

Sergio Busquets is set to extend his stay at Barcelona.

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets is set to receive a contract extension from the club. According to Javi Miguel of Spanish outlet AS, the Blaugrana are finalizing details, with many people in the dressing room already being informed of the news.

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of €7 million per year with a clause that would extend his contract by one year depending on the number of games played.

Despite the player receiving offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, he has made the decision to continue with Barcelona. The report adds that the key factor behind the move was the dinner he had with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. The presence of Busquets and Alba at the club is set to play a major role in influencing Messi's future as the Argentine contemplates his next club.

The 34-year-old is highly valued by the management for his experience and professionalism and would serve as a strong presence in Xavi's squad.

