"The context is completely different" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains why the club can't follow Liverpool's route to the top

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes they cannot follow Liverpool's model for a rebuild at the Emirates. The Spaniard explained that the league has changed in the last few years and that the Gunners need to focus on their own process.

Arteta joined Arsenal as a manager in December 2019. After finishing eighth in the Premier League during his first two seasons at the club, they are in pole position for the top four this campaign. He has seen a major turnaround after losing the first three games of the season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp joined the Merseysiders in 2015. He also finished eighth in the league in his first season but took the Reds to a title triumph in the 2019-20 season.

However, Arteta believes Arsenal cannot imitate the Merseyside giants as the standards of the league have become higher. He said on Sky Sports:

"There are things you can try to compare, and you can acknowledge how other clubs have been through these processes and these phases of a project, like Liverpool. But what the league was six years ago and what the league is today is completely different. Those leagues were won with 83, 84, 86 points. Now you need 95, 96 or 100 points to win the league."

He added:

"The context is completely different, so what was good three or five years ago is not good anymore, because the standards are so high. We need to focus on what we want to do and how we are going to execute it, and not look too far ahead."

Liverpool's rebuild continues to reap rewards as Arsenal hope to achieve similar success

While the rebuild took time, Klopp and his side are at the pinnacle of European football. They won the UEFA Champions League in 2019, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Liverpool are now in for an unprecedented quadruple this season. They beat Chelsea in the final of the Carbao Cup in February and will face them again in the FA Cup final on 14 May.

The Reds are just a point behind leaders City in the Premier League with five games to go. They also have a two-goal lead in the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal before the second leg on 3 May.

Arsenal will hope they can emulate this success as their rebuild continues. They are currently fourth in the league, two points above fifth-placed Spurs. If they win all their remaining games, they will be in the Champions League next season, which will be a huge step in the right direction.

