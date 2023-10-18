"The most convenient thing is to avoid risks" - Inter Miami boss Tata Martino on Lionel Messi's availability for Charlotte fixture

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has broken the silence on Lionel Messi's availability for their clash against Charlotte in the MLS. Fresh from orchestrating a 2-0 triumph for Argentina against Peru, the legendary playmaker's participation remains under review, according to Martino.

The manager spoke ahead of the Charlotte game, stating (via GOAL):

“We’ll evaluate not just Leo but all the players who are with their national teams. We also have to see that we have no possibility at making the playoffs and the most convenient thing is to avoid risks.”

Lionel Messi had only recently returned to the pitch after a four-game hiatus due to a muscular ailment, contributing just 36 minutes in their 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Even though Miami's hopes for a playoff berth have evaporated, Martino issued a cautionary note to Charlotte, warning that they would end the season on a high:

“It’s our obligation to end the league in the best possible way, in some way improving our image from the last three or four games. It helps to reach conclusions ahead of the upcoming season.”

Inter Miami fans will be hoping to see Messi take to the field as they come to an end of a tumultuous season in the MLS. They will be pleased about their Leagues Cup win, marking the first trophy for the club. However, the side's inability to reach MLS playoffs will be cause for concern.

Rodri touts Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for 8th Ballon d'Or, sidelines teammate Erling Haaland

Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri has cast his vote and it's not for his own teammate. As anticipation mounts ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Rodri has picked Lionel Messi to win the award.

The Argentine wizard's year was nothing short of miraculous, leading La Albiceleste to World Cup glory and capturing another Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodri revealed during an interview with COPE (via GOAL):

"I think a certain Leo Messi is going to take it. Haaland is also a very large figure and has merits."

Now at Inter Miami, Messi could shatter another record by clinching his eighth Ballon d'Or while plying his trade in Major League Soccer. This will notably mark the first time a recipient would claim the honor while not currently playing European club football.

Erling Haaland, Rodri's teammate, was instrumental in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign last season, scoring an astonishing 52 goals. However, Rodri seems to believe that Messi's comprehensive contributions to his country's win in Qatar give him the edge.