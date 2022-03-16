"The core of the group has to stay together" - Jurgen Klopp makes transfer admission but admits Liverpool likely to trim squad this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that this is his 'strongest' squad since taking charge of the club. However, the German has also hinted that the Reds might have to trim their squad in the summer with a number of fringe players being sold.

Klopp stated that Liverpool might need to offload a few players in the summer as he understands the plight of those who do not play regularly. The German told Sky Sports:

“It is incredibly hard for him [Minamino] and for me as well because it is really tough these kind of things. Taki is in an incredible moment. It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together."

However, the 54-year-old has insisted that he plans to keep the 'core group' together. He added:

“For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations. The core of the group has to stay together. There is no doubt about that.”

Chris 🇵🇸 @TheVirgilEffect The fact we signed a forward out of nowhere in January that joined the club with Mane, Jota, Salah, Firmino, Minamino and Origi all already at the club and he’s become the first name on the team sheet is frightening. He’s absolutely incredible. Our Colombian wizard, Luis Diaz. The fact we signed a forward out of nowhere in January that joined the club with Mane, Jota, Salah, Firmino, Minamino and Origi all already at the club and he’s become the first name on the team sheet is frightening. He’s absolutely incredible. Our Colombian wizard, Luis Diaz. https://t.co/Hu7KRdTdEr

The Liverpool manager has insisted that it is difficult to keep all his players happy with the plethora of options he has at his disposal. Klopp's admission could mean that the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could leave in the summer in search of regular playing time.

The two players have dropped further down the pecking order following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January.

The quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were already ahead of Minamino and Origi in the pecking order. Now, with Diaz, the strength in depth of the Reds up front looks fearsome.

Should Liverpool offload their fringe players?

Liverpool have some fringe players in their squad who would be regular starters for most Premier League sides. Joe Gomez, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are some examples.

They have all played their part for the Reds over the years and it would be ideal for the club to let them depart as they simply deserve to play more first-team football.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on fighting until the end:



"We're not in the worst spot in the league but now we have to be ready for a long finish. We'll give it a try." Jurgen Klopp on fighting until the end:"We're not in the worst spot in the league but now we have to be ready for a long finish. We'll give it a try." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on fighting until the end: "We're not in the worst spot in the league but now we have to be ready for a long finish. We'll give it a try." 🔴 https://t.co/0E4RuGNlkX

Minamino, for instance, has been prolific in front of goal whenever called upon by the manager. He has nine goals in all competitions despite playing less than 900 minutes this season. He also failed to make the bench in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Origi, on the other hand, has established himself as a cult hero at Anfield with his heroics over the years, particularly in the Reds' Champions League-winning campaign.

Having a big squad is important to achieve success in modern-day football, but clubs also have to be reasonable with their players. The Reds have an incredibly big squad and it is quite likely that they will oversee a mass exodus in the summer.

