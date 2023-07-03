"The Cristiano Ronaldo effect" "GOAT influence" - Fans in awe as Nike named official kit supplier of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence has once again stunned fans after Nike were named the new kit supplier for Al-Nassr.

Al-Alami have announced Nike as their new kit manufacturer. It sees them become the second Saudi Pro League club to now have their kits supplied by Nike after Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Middle East has well and truly made an impact. The Portuguese icon is a Nike athlete and his boots have been produced by the sportswear brand throughout his career. He has a 10-year deal with the sportswear brand worth a staggering £147 million, per The Daily Mail.

Al-Nassr's switch to Nike also follows fellow Saudi giants Al-Hilal's switch to Puma on a five-year contract. Al-Alami's kits were previously manufactured by Duneus but they were supplied by Nike between 1997 to 2001 and from 2010 to 2012.

The capture of Ronaldo, 38, in January, has not only improved the commercial aspect of the Mrsool Park outfit, but the lure of the Saudi Pro League as well. Household names in European football such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves have all opted to follow the Portuguese legend to the Middle East.

Fans have attributed Al-Nassr's switch to Nike as their kit manufacturer to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence.

One Football stated when revealing the news:

"That's the Cristiano Ronaldo effect..."

A fan replied in the comments:

"GOAT influence."

Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Manchester United teammate David de Gea at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo and De Gea could be teammates once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon have a familiar face join him at Al-Nassr in the form of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Sun reports that De Gea is being offered a potential £250,000 perk week contract by Al-Alami.

The Spaniard is a free agent after his contract with United expired on June 30. He had agreed terms on a new deal with the Red Devils but his club made a U-turn over the terms offered to the shot-stopper. They made further changes to the reductions on his £375,000 weekly wages.

De Gea has not signed the new deal put to him and is now a free agent. He spent the past season and a half playing alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford. However, moving to Saudi is not believed to be the 32-year-old's first choice.

The veteran goalkeeper won the Premier League's Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, many have questioned his ability to be the ball-playing goalkeeper that United boss Erik ten Hag wants to possess.

