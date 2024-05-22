“The criticism has been severe and harsh" - Pundit slams Jamie Carragher for his 'crazy' comments about Manchester United star

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes that Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher's criticism of Red Devils midfielder Casemiro was unfair. The former attacker claimed that Carragher suggesting that the Brazilian should move to the Saudi Pro League or the MLS was a 'crazy' statement.

Saha said to Betfred:

"Yes I do believe he’s been disrespected. When it comes to Manchester United, you could criticise many of the players and believe from last year, Casemiro has been dragged into a bit of a trap. He scored a lot of goals last season and people probably expected him to do the same this season, but that’s never been his game.

“The criticism has been severe and harsh and then you hear Jamie Carragher almost inviting Casemiro to move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS. That’s crazy.

Saha said that Casemiro's previous achievements make him more open to scrutiny even at the smallest mistakes. He said:

"I think it was disrespectful because nobody should advise someone in that way. I know it’s his job, but I don’t believe Jamie should have said that because Casemiro wants to do good and because of everything he’s achieved in the game, he faces more scrutiny than others and people try and bring him down as quick as they possibly can.

"That’s not fair. Everybody’s going to make mistakes and have bad games, but that doesn’t mean that every little thing needs to be scrutinised. I think the criticism has been very harsh.”

It has been a difficult second season for Casemiro with Manchester United. After a stellar first campaign, the midfielder has struggled this time around. Having recently been deployed as a centre-back with injuries ravaging the side, he has received widespread criticism for his performances.

Carragher's comments have particularly become popular after United's 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. He suggested on Sky Sports that the game had gone by the 32-year-old and that he should consider a move away from the Premier League.

Former Chelsea boss emerges as target for Manchester United job

Pochettino could replace Erik ten Hag.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the radar to become the next Manchester United head coach. According to Evening Standard, the Argentine has been mentioned as a candidate to take over at Old Trafford, with Bayern Munich mentioned as well.

It came as a shock to many when Chelsea announced on Tuesday (May 21) that Pochettino would leave the club after a mutual termination. Despite a tough start to the season, they had a strong second half of the campaign that saw them rise from 12th to 6th in the Premier League,

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag has had a difficult second season with Manchester United. An eighth-place finish in the league and poor performances in Europe means the Dutchman could be relieved of his duties.