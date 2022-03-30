"The crowd is closer" - Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Garcia opens up on difference between Camp Nou and Anfield 

Former Liverpool and Barcelona player Luis Garcia has detailed the differences between Camp Nou and Anfield.

Speaking after the Liverpool legends and Barcelona legends game, Garcia was asked what the difference is between the two clubs' stadiums. He said:

"It's different. The atmosphere at Camp Nou is a little bit colder than here. At Anfield, the crowd is closer, they like to be more involved in the game by pushing the players if things are not going that well. Camp Nou is a little bit more quiet. It is open, so it's like a theatre and a bit different. They are two of the best and most beautiful stadiums in the world."

"For me, Anfield is special. A lot of people that I met in my career, everyone has this ground as a special place because of the atmosphere and the spirit you feel. We all talked about the Champions League nights at Anfield, everybody knows about that in the world. That's why it is one of the most special ones."

Tom Cavilla @tomcavilla



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Luis Garcia on missing Liverpool, how Anfield compares to Camp Nou and whether or not he would make it into Jurgen Klopp's current side. #LFC Luis Garcia on missing Liverpool, how Anfield compares to Camp Nou and whether or not he would make it into Jurgen Klopp's current side. #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Garcia was a Barcelona academy graduate who turned out for the club 38 times. The Spaniard saw his most successful years as a Red, where he won one Champions League title, one UEFA Super Cup and one FA Cup in three years.

"The guys from Barcelona were telling me" - Garcia on the city of Liverpool

Luis Garcia also spoke about how the city of Liverpool has changed since his tenure at the club. He said:

"This is not the Liverpool I know. I was here back in 2004 and the city has changed so much. It is now very open, there are so many things to do. The guys from Barcelona were telling me, 'we've been walking around the docks and the city centre and it looks beautiful'. It is fantastic just to hear that from people, having been here for quite a while. I went to the centre to have dinner, to walk around and it is great to be back to what is now a different city. The guys I was renting a house from back then, we have been in touch. I have a lot of friends I have been talking to because they are fans and I can get closer to them on social media. It is good to have that connection and to keep in touch."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“For me, Anfield is special. A lot of people that I met in my career, everyone has this ground as a special place because of the atmosphere and the spirit you feel.”



Luis Garcia:“For me, Anfield is special. A lot of people that I met in my career, everyone has this ground as a special place because of the atmosphere and the spirit you feel.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Luis Garcia:“For me, Anfield is special. A lot of people that I met in my career, everyone has this ground as a special place because of the atmosphere and the spirit you feel.” #awlive [liverpool echo]https://t.co/pXkCH6bBNq

Edited by Adit Jaganathan