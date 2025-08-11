"The cules can rest easy"- Barcelona star provides update on future amid interest from Manchester United

Fermin Lopez has revealed that he wishes to stay at Barcelona despite rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United. He went on to claim that it is his dream to remain at the Camp Nou and he's delighted to help the LaLiga giants succeed.

Ad

Speaking to the press after Blaugrana's 5-0 win over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Fermin watered down exit talks. He further emphasized his commitment and dedication to uphold the legacy of the 2024-25 LaLiga winners.

He said (via Barca Universal):

“I want to stay here. It’s my dream and I’ll stay. I’m happy to help the team. Many things have been said, but I’m going to continue defending these colours and working as hard as anyone. The cules can rest easy.”

Ad

Trending

Barcelona have been unable to register their new signings, Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia, ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season. Hence, the Catalans are reportedly willing to sell some of their players to generate revenue and reduce the wage bill.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are reportedly looking to leverage the LaLiga giants' financial situation to sign Fermin. However, the attacking midfielder, whose market value is worth €50 million according to Transfermarkt, is unwilling to leave the LaLiga giants.

Ad

Last season, Fermin played a key role in the midfield as Barcelona won a domestic treble. In 46 appearances, he scored eight goals and delivered 10 assists. The 22-year-old also remains under contract at the Camp Nou till June 2029.

Barcelona offered big transfer fee by Manchester United for Fermin Lopez: Reports

FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

According to a report by SPORT (via ESPN), Manchester United are ready to offer €70 million for Fermin Lopez. This seemed like an offer that was expected to convince the LaLiga giants to sell the attacking midfielder this summer, considering their financial constraints.

Ad

However, the source above added that the LaLiga giants are unwilling to sell Fermin, who is a pivotal player for Hansi Flick. With the 22-year-old also keen on staying with the Catalan giants, a move can be ruled out now.

Manchester United are expected to consider other options as they look to bolster their midfield this summer, with Carlos Baleba being linked with a move to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Fermin will be eager to impress in Blaugrana's attacking midfield position amid competition from Dani Olmo in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More