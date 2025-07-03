“The day they retire football won’t be the same” - Nani sends message to critics who hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United attacker Nani has shared praise for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking in a recent interview. The ex-Portugal star was critical of those who come after the duo, and says one will only realise their true value to the game once the pair retire.

Ad

While Nani never played alongside Messi, he has worked closely with Ronaldo at Manchester United and for Portugal. Speaking about these two legendary figures, he said (via Ojogo):

“He's a machine, he's a different player and you can tell by the level he's reached in football. We criticise Ronaldo and Messi a lot, but the day they retire football won't be the same. The fact that they've dropped off the radar of the best clubs made a difference straight away. We have to make the most of it while they're still on the pitch.”

Ad

Trending

Ronaldo and Nani played 131 matches across competitions with each other for club and country, bagging 14 joint goal contributions in the process. The Al-Nassr forward has achieved a fair bit in his career, winning five Ballon d'Or titles and the same number of UEFA Champions League trophies.

Meanwhile, Messi is three ahead of his Portuguese rival as far Ballon d'Or prizes are concerned, but has claimed the Champions League only three times. He's currently representing Inter Miami in the MLS and, much like Ronaldo, seems to be in the final stages of his career.

Ad

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano calls Lionel Messi the GOAT, snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo in the process

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami side were recently competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they suffered a round-of-16 exit. However, the Argentine's brilliance was on show, as he helped his side qualify from the group stages.

Ad

In one group outing against Porto, Messi netted a brilliant winner, which meant that the game ended 2-1 in favor of the Herons. Seemingly declaring Messi the GOAT and snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo in the process, Javier Mascherano said after the game (via Football365):

“In football terms, what else can I add? He’s the best player ever to play this sport. But his determination to win is always surprising Even in the last minutes, when everyone is tired, he continued to support the team in any way he could.”

Unfortunately, Messi and Co. saw their campaign come to an end after they were comprehensively defeated by Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 in the final 16 on Sunday, June 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More