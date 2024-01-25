"The decision is in the hands of Mohamed Salah" - Journalist provides update on the Liverpool attacker's future amid Saudi links

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is intent on playing in Europe's top tier despite links to Saudi Arabia last summer, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Salah attracted major interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad reportedly making a world-record bid worth up to £215 million in September (via GOAL).

All proposals were shut down by Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp insisting that his prized winger is not for sale. Salah's current contract with the Merseysiders expires in 2025, raising questions about his future at Anfield.

During a Q&A session with The Athletic, Ornstein was asked whether the Reds could cash in on the Egypt international this summer. The journalist said (as quoted by Empire of the Kop):

“Not aware of any decision on that yet. I’m sure Liverpool would like to extend Salah’s contract but, of course, that is his decision and if he doesn’t then all involved will need to decide whether he goes into his final year or a sale is best (depending on offers)."

He added:

“The strength of interest from Saudi Arabia last summer suggests they will have another go in the next transfer window – but as I’ve said on here before I have heard suggestions that Salah would be keen to keep playing at the highest level in Europe. On this one, we’ll need to be patient.”

Salah has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this season.

"I do fancy Liverpool" - Didi Hamann backs Reds to win Premier League this season

Liverpool icon Dietmar Hamann has backed his former club to lift the Premier League trophy this season. The German ruled out Arsenal from this season's title race, insisting that it would be contested between the Reds and Manchester City.

Hamann said (via TBR Football):

“I think it’s a two-horse race, I can’t see Arsenal really getting back into it. They had a chance last season, I think it’ll be a two-horse race but I do fancy Liverpool this time around.”

The Gunners were at the top of the league in December but back-to-back defeats before the turn of the year saw them move down the standings. Mikel Arteta's men are now in third position, level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Klopp's side have been in excellent form in the English top tier this term. The Reds are five points clear of City and Arsenal at the top of the table, having lost just one game this season.