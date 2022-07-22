"The decision has been made" – Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United want to keep 26-year-old despite interest from clubs

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is reportedly set to be a part of new boss Erik ten Hag's setup for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Earlier in the summer, Martial was expected to be a potential departure after enduring a disappointing six-month loan spell at Sevilla last term. The 26-year-old registered a goal and an assist in 12 appearances for the La Liga club.

However, since his return to Manchester United, the Frenchman has impressed with a brilliant run of form on the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. Martial has scored in each of the three friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace this month.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are set to retain Martial this summer despite loan interest from two clubs. He wrote on Twitter:

"Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now."

Meanwhile, The Guardian earlier reported that Martial is expected to start ahead of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo next season even if the Portuguese veteran fails to secure a move in the ongoing transfer window.

Martial will be hoping to continue to impress in the club's next friendly against Aston Villa on July 23. Overall, he has registered 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 matches for Manchester United since joining in 2016.

Lee Sharpe lauds Manchester United's Anthony Martial for recent form

Former Red Devils forward Lee Sharpe has claimed that Anthony Martial could prove himself at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking on behalf of 888sport (via talkSPORT), he said:

"I think Martial on his day is unplayable. I think he's that good. That's what frustrates fans, knowing he's that good but not doing it week-in, week-out."

The three-time Premier League winner continued:

"I don't know the lad personally so I'm unsure whether he is happy playing out wide or if he prefers playing as a number nine. If he wants to be a number nine, and Ten Hag is happy for him to be there, and if Martial puts the work in, then United have a surprise package."

He added:

"A £50-60 million new player if you like because on his day, he's unbelievable with quick feet. He can score goals and create for others and he's a fantastic talent. If United get the best of Martial, then everybody will be happy."

