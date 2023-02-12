"The decision won't take long" - Real Madrid superstar issues update about his future at the club

Toni Kroos has confirmed that no decision has been taken on his Real Madrid future yet. The German is taking his time and is currently in talks with the club regarding the next step.

The midfielder will be out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is yet to pen a new deal. The 33-year-old won his sixth FIFA Club World Cup trophy on Saturday night and created history.

Speaking to the media after the match, Kroos admitted that he had not made a decision on his future. He added that talks were ongoing with the club and said:

"There is no decision. Yes, I'm thinking about what to do next season, I'm in contact with the club. My experience tells me that the best thing is to talk about things inside. If there is something official, you will know for sure. Thing is there are many factors. You have to be honest. The decision won't take long. At the moment there is no decision, but we are calm because neither party will do nonsense. I am very calm."

Reports earlier this season suggested that Kroos was unhappy under Carlo Ancelotti as he was not getting enough minutes. The German squashed those rumors and said:

"I'm playing a lot and I think I can still help the team . It's normal that with this calendar sometimes he's a substitute or doesn't finish matches."

Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos spoke about his plans last year in November, claiming that he wanted to retire at Real Madrid. Even then, he admitted that no decision was taken on his contract, and the situation hasn't changed since.

Speaking to the media, the midfielder said:

"I'm very well, I feel good physically. I'm very relaxed about my [contract] renewal. I don't even know myself what will happen. We'll decide before March, so that you don't all get too nervous. I'm going to retire here, what I don't know is when. There's nothing new to tell."

Real Madrid are planning to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, but face tough competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

