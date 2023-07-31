“The decisive transfer to Saudi Arabia wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo at 38” – Mainz manager names transfer behind top stars joining Saudi League

Mainz manager Bo Svensson said that Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad, not Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, was the catalyst behind the Saudi Pro League becoming a popular destination among players.

Top players like Kalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and more have completed transfers to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window.

The league gained unprecedented popularity when Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Svensson, however, thinks that Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid made it a popular destination among players as the Mainz manager told BILD:

"I take it very seriously. It’s different from back then with China. Only three foreigners were allowed to play per club, and really big names didn’t go to China either."

He added:

"For me, the decisive transfer to Saudi Arabia wasn’t Ronaldo at 38, but Benzema, who just played in the semi-finals of the Champions League. This could be a door opener for others. If you see the names now, the number of players going there and the money that’s available where even the Premier League can’t keep up.. I’m excited to see how it goes."

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the doors for players in European football to move to the Middle East after he signed a lucrative deal with Al-Nassr. Benzema was one of the first big names to follow his former Real Madrid teammate to the SPL as he agreed on a sensational move to current champions Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to return to action tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to return to action tonight as they take on Monastir in the Arab Cup of Champions later tonight (July 31). Al-Nassr enter the contest on the back of a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their season opener.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute after the hour mark in that game. The Portugal captain was a lively presence in the team's attack and was agonizingly close to finding the back of the net.

Fans will hope Luis Castro's team can register their first win of the season against Monastir. Ronaldo's form in front of the goal is expected to be a crucial factor for that to happen.