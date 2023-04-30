Liverpool stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a last-gasp 4-3 win in an enthralling encounter at Anfield on Sunday (April 30). The Reds' win sees them displace Spurs in fifth in the Premier League table.

It was a match that had everything: goals, tension, and heartbreak. The Merseysiders claimed all three points in a dramatic finish. However, they really should have been out of sight in the first half.

Curtis Jones gave the hosts an early third-minute lead, lashing home a left-footed strike after a brilliant cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was 2-0 in the fifth-minute courtesy of Luis Diaz's fine finish. The Colombian netted on his first start for the club since getting injured in October.

Tottenham were at risk of replicating their disastrous showing against Newcastle United which saw them concede five goals in the first 20 minutes. They conceded a third to Liverpool in the 15th minute when Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot. A reckless challenge from the disappointing Cristian Romero on Cody Gakpo helped the Egyptian to bag his 28th goal of the season from the resultant penalty.

Spurs showed more fire following the third goal and grabbed a vital strike in the 39th minute. Ivan Perisic left Virgil van Dijk floored and sent a brilliant cross to Harry Kane who buried the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Tottenham then hit the post on three occasions as they bombarded Alisson's goal. Those desired goals did arrive, the first coming through Son Heung Min in the 77th minute. Romero redeemed himself following his penalty calamity, sending a great ball into the South Korean who curled the ball past the Reds shot-stopper.

Spurs were furious in the 81st minute when Diogo Jota left a high boot on Oliver Skipp. The Lilywhites' caretaker boss Ryan Mason lost his head on the touchline as the Portuguese attacker was only handed a booking.

However, his frustrations turned into euphoria after he sent on Richarlison in the 84th minute. The Brazilian forward seemed to have sealed a sensational comeback draw that mirrored their 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out.

Son sent a dangerous free-kick into Liverpool's box in the 90+3rd minute which Richarlison met with his head. The ball flew past Alisson and into the back of the net.

Yet, straight from kick-off, the Reds stole all three points. Richarlison's compatriot Lucas Moura was sloppy in possession, attempting to pass the ball back to Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Instead, Jota, of all people, nicked the ball and fired home a remarkable 90+4th minute winner. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appeared to pull his hamstring while celebrating as Anfield was sent into hysteria.

Gary Neville said it best while covering the game for Sky Sports. He stated:

"That is the most Tottenham thing you will ever see."

Tottenham well and truly threw away a vital point and have instead been displaced by the Reds in fifth place in the league. Paddy Power hilariously tweeted in reaction to the Lilywhites' collapse:

"“Siri, show me the definition of ‘Spursy’ in a single image.”

Another fan thought match-winner Jota should have been sent off:

"JOTA SHOULDVE BEEN SENT OFF."

Another fan deemed the match:

"Hands down the game of the season."

Here's how Twitter reacted to perhaps the game of the season between the Merseysiders and the Lilywhites:

george @StokeyyG2 Richarlison really shushed the fans to concede a minute later Richarlison really shushed the fans to concede a minute later 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0lugrtAOYF

Troll Football @TrollFootball How we saw it vs How the referee saw it How we saw it vs How the referee saw it https://t.co/fxysNW565c

Paddy Power @paddypower “Siri, show me the definition of ‘Spursy’ in a single image.” “Siri, show me the definition of ‘Spursy’ in a single image.” https://t.co/4J7MWahlK5

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Liverpool need a new back 4, so many mistakes and poor in their battles. Massive summer for Klopp! Liverpool need a new back 4, so many mistakes and poor in their battles. Massive summer for Klopp!

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT We're only 3-0 down after 20 minutes this week We're only 3-0 down after 20 minutes this week https://t.co/EuAFT36BVt

george @StokeyyG2 FUCK OFF IS IT 4-3 FUCK OFF IS IT 4-3😭😭😭

Trey @UTDTrey RICHARLISON WHAT TIME TO BAG YOUR FIRST GOAL KINGG RICHARLISON WHAT TIME TO BAG YOUR FIRST GOAL KINGG

Gary Lineker @GaryLineker What a sensational game. But that is so bloody Spursy. What a sensational game. But that is so bloody Spursy.

Richie Haddad @Richie_Haddad17 Lucas Moura’s apology post will be funny. Lucas Moura’s apology post will be funny.

. @utdcynical They can’t let Lucas Moura back in London. Don’t even let him get his belongings They can’t let Lucas Moura back in London. Don’t even let him get his belongings

Troll Football @TrollFootball For a second I thought Klopp was about to do this



For a second I thought Klopp was about to do thishttps://t.co/QN2pI079D2

⚡ @UTDCJ_ van dijk got sent back to gronigen by a 42 year old pensioner perisic van dijk got sent back to gronigen by a 42 year old pensioner perisic 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/xnF8q6Kjex

Adam Smithy @AdamJSmithy

#LIVTOT This man scoring a 94th min winner is tough to take not gonna lie. Bloody hell…..that’s football. I’m off for a lie down 🤦‍♂️🤣 This man scoring a 94th min winner is tough to take not gonna lie. Bloody hell…..that’s football. I’m off for a lie down 🤦‍♂️🤣#LIVTOT https://t.co/w8LthHLIEY

Paddy Power @paddypower Strong words from Harry Kane in the post-match interview Strong words from Harry Kane in the post-match interview https://t.co/AYmDBtXiOm

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mocks Tottenham's Richarlison

Jamie Carragher took a dig at Tottenham's Richarlison.

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher couldn't resist taking aim at Richarlison after the Brazilian's celebration went in vain. The former Everton frontman produced his trademark pigeon dance celebration as he thought he had scored a memorable equalizer.

However, Moura's disastrous slip-up ensured that all the points went the hosts' way. Carragher immediately went on social media and tweeted duck emojis along with laughing faces.

Richarlison and Carragher have a long-running feud that ensued during the former's time at Everton. The pundit criticized the Brazilian for his playacting antics last season, to which the two exchanged tweets. Hence, the former Reds centre-back was thrilled to see the former Toffees man end up on the losing side in such circumstances.

