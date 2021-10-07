“The difference between Real Madrid and Arsenal is pretty big” - Martin Odegaard says he’s happy to be part of a very nice dressing room

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in a deal worth €35 million during the summer transfer window. The attacking midfielder has now opened up on what the dressing room is like at the two clubs, claiming one is nothing like the other.

When asked about the differences between Real Madrid and Arsenal, Odegaard responded:

“I’d say there’s a big difference. I’m very happy at Arsenal and there is a very pleasant atmosphere in the dressing room. It all depends on the work you do, but it’s important to feel valued and see that the club is counting on you."

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ødegaard: "The difference between Madrid and Arsenal? It's pretty big, I'd say. I think it's like that in the bigger clubs. Everything becomes a little more scattered. I'm very happy where I am now at Arsenal, which have a very nice dressing room." @diarioas 🎙| Ødegaard: "The difference between Madrid and Arsenal? It's pretty big, I'd say. I think it's like that in the bigger clubs. Everything becomes a little more scattered. I'm very happy where I am now at Arsenal, which have a very nice dressing room." @diarioas

"When you are at the top is not easy to make friends. At least it isn’t when you’re young and you come from another place. I was coming from a different locker room culture and it is not easy to integrate yourself and make friends at Real Madrid."

"It was tough but it’s something that made me stronger and I’m happy that I got to experience it. That culture was different than the one I was used to."

Premier League @premierleague GOAL Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (30 mins)What. A. Goal. Martin Odegaard's free-kick flies into the top corner #BURARS GOAL Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (30 mins)What. A. Goal. Martin Odegaard's free-kick flies into the top corner#BURARS

Odegaard also addressed rumors that he wanted to leave Real Madrid because he wasn't given minutes as a starter. He said:

"Whoever knows something about football knows that it’s not like that. No matter the level you play at, nobody has the certainty of being a starter all the time, you have to earn the trust and deserve that role."

Martin Odegaard off to a promising start at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has bagged one goal and one assist for Arsenal this season

Arsenal decided to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer following his impressive loan stint at the club last season. The attacking midfielder is off to a promising start, playing a huge role in the Gunners' improvement in recent games.

Also Read

The Norwegian's best performance so far this season came in the 1-0 victory over Burnley, during which he scored a beautiful free-kick to secure three points for his team.

Arsenal currently occupy 11th position in the Premier League table after recording three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. Up next, they will take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on October 18.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh