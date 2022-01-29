“The most difficult player to defend that Barca would have” – Adama Traore’s ex-teammate heaps praise on winger after Barcelona return 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have succeeded in sealing the return of their academy product Adama Traore. The club have signed him from Wolves on a six-month loan deal with a purchase option.

Reacting to the news, Sergi Palencia, who shared the dressing room with the attacker in the Blaugrana's youth system, has showered praise on him.

Palencia admits Adama Traore isn't a player who stands out for linking up with his teammates. Regardless, the Spaniard believes his former colleague will thrive in Xavi's system at Camp Nou by creating spaces inside and threatening on the outside.

Fabrizio Romano



Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June. Adama Traoré day in Barcelona. He's back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves 🛩Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June. Adama Traoré day in Barcelona. He's back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves 🛩🇪🇸 #FCB Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June. https://t.co/QXId9JJjzZ

Palencia told Spanish outlet Marca while discussing what his ex-colleague could bring to the current Barcelona side:

“He is not a player who stands out for teaming up with his teammates,"

"But I think that because of Xavi’s approach to play, he can create spaces inside and threaten on the outside."

Adama Traore has transformed massively to become a physical 'beast' in recent years. The winger's appearance is enough to scare many opposition defenders and Palencia has got something to say about his amazing transformation. The Spaniard remarked:

“Before, he progressed more because of how fast and slippery he was, and now he almost knocks down his rivals."

“The most difficult player to defend that Barça would have upfront would be Adama. His abilities are amazing."

Barça Universal



— @gerardromero Adama Traoré's signing has not been made official yet because Barcelona is still working out the final details. Adama Traoré's signing has not been made official yet because Barcelona is still working out the final details.— @gerardromero https://t.co/LzGfJam0Zz

The Leganes defender also revealed that Adama Traore has maintained an interest in returning to the Camp Nou for quite some time before it finally happened this year.

“I know he wants to return home, which didn’t go very well. I think he didn’t expect it. He is not a player with big numbers, but he is another profile, he enriches you and makes you more unpredictable.”

Traore in action for Wolves

What Barcelona can expect from Adama Traore

The attacker thrives on his immense physicality, sheer pace and dribbling skills with which he's made a name for himself in the Premier League over the last couple of years. He could use his skillset to help Barcelona tear opposition defense apart, creating space for his teammates while scoring and setting up goals.

Another interesting quality the attacker possesses is versatility. Before leaving Wolves this winter, he's played in six separate positions across midfield and the attack since the season kicked off.

Edited by Arnav