"The difficulty of the match is always really tough" - Mikel Arteta names the one PL side that always make Arsenal 'suffer'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named the Premier League side who always make the Gunners 'suffer' when they face each other.

Speaking ahead of the club's game against Brentford, Arteta named Thomas Frank's side as the team that always troubles them.

"Every point that we left, or we left this season hurts, and that’s still there. We have a lot to play for, the difficulty of the match is always really tough.

"We’ve played them twice already and we suffered, we always suffer against Brentford. On Saturday I expect a really similar match."

The Spaniard was then asked about the importance of the Brentford game, considering Liverpool and Manchester City face off on Sunday.

"That's the only thing we can control - perform well, play better than them and earn the right to win the game.

"Let’s do that and if we do that then on Sunday it's a beautiful game to watch for any football supporter, and I will certainly be watching it."

Arsenal are third in the Premier League with 61 points from 27 games, with Liverpool (63) and Manchester City (62) in front of them.

Should they defeat Brentford, the Gunners have a good chance of climbing to at least second place come the end of the weekend.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has most chances created

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard plays a very peculiar role in the team. He is given complete freedom to roam in various positions across the pitch and also has the license to distribute the ball as he pleases.

This season, the Norwegian has created a total of 59 chances for his teammates, four more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

Bruno Fernandes (52), Phil Foden (50) and Dejan Kulusevski (50) are the other three Premier League players on that list.

Odegaard has been phenomenal for the Gunners this season, despite numbers not doing justice to his impact on games. His passing has helped Arsenal break down the most stubbord low blocks and he has also scored some lovely goals.

In 34 appearances across competitions, the captain has nine goals and seven assists so far this season. He will look to add to that tally before the end of the campaign.