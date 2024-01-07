"The disrespect is getting out of hand" - Fans slam 'arrogant' Real Madrid star as he snatches free-kick away from Arda Guler

Real Madrid eased to a 3-1 win over fourth-tier side Arandina on Saturday (January 6) to qualify for the Round of 16 of this season's Carabao Cup. During the clash, debutant Arda Guler was involved in a little argument with midfielder Dani Ceballos, which has garnered reactions from fans online.

Following their La Liga win over Mallorca in their last game, Los Blancos were looking to make light work of Arandina in the Copa del Rey. Veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti made a number of changes to his starting XI, with several youngsters handed starting berths.

Turkish prodigy Arda Guler made his long-awaited debut for the club, appearing for the first time since his summer move from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million. The teenager was involved in a mini-flashpoint with teammate Daniel Ceballos, and this led to reactions from the club's fans on X.

The 18-year-old wanted to have a crack from a direct free-kick, but Ceballos was having none of it. He snatched the ball from the youngster intent on taking the set-piece himself.

Arda Güler: "Let me take one, bro (the free-kick)."

Ceballos: "C'mon, give me the ball. Give it to me, Arda."

One fan wrote:

"Ceballos was very bad here, unnecessary"

Another tweeted:

"The disrespect is getting out of hands"

See more reactions from X below:

The free-kick issue appeared to be overblown as Los Blancos didn't face any issues in dispatching their fourth-division opponents. Guler got 59 minutes of game time in his first taste of action as a Real Madrid player after recovering from injury.

The youngster was impressive on his debut, and almost capped it off with a free-kick goal. He saw an effort come back off the post in the first half.

Real Madrid continue fine run of form

Heading into the Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash against Arandina, there was no doubt that Real Madrid would get the job done. The Spanish giants faced a resilient side, but eventually found a way past them with ease.

After a scoreless first half, Brahim Diaz won a penalty in the 54th minute, and Joselu duly scored. The former Manchester City youngster then won the ball back straight from kick-off and sprang an attack, which he finished off himself.

Rodrygo came off the bench to add gloss to the scoreline for the home side with a third in added time. Arandina pulled one back in the closing stages when Nacho Fernandez put the ball into his own net.

Ancelotti's side will now turn their attention to the Spanish Super Cup semifinals against rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, January 10. With an opportunity for the first piece of silverware on the line, Real Madrid will be keen to leave no stone unturned.