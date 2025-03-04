"The doctor will see it and make up his mind" - Hansi Flick provides Gavi fitness update ahead of Barcelona vs Benfica UCL clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has provided a fitness update about midfielder Gavi ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against Benfica. La Blaugrana will travel to Lisbon and take on the Portuguese giants on Wednesday, March 5.

Ad

The two sides faced off in the group stage back in January, where a late goal from Raphinha sealed a 5-4 win for La Blaugrana. Gavi started that game, which took place in Lisbon, but it is unlikely that he will partake in the upcoming match due to illness.

When asked for an update about the 20-year-old's fitness, Hansi Flick told the press (via Football Espana):

“We’ll see. Yesterday he did not train because he did not feel well. The doctor will see it and make up his mind.”

Ad

Trending

Hansi Flick has also spoken about Dani Olmo, admitting that he could replace Gavi as the advanced playmaker for the Benfica game. He admitted that the 20-year-old provides more defensive support, but Olmo "scores goals and generates chances."

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick warns against complacency

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has warned his side against being complacent in their upcoming game against Benfica. La Blaugrana are one of the most exciting sides in the UEFA Champions League this season, having racked up an impressive 28 goals in their eight league phase outings.

Ad

Despite this blistering run of goal-scoring form, Flick has urged for some caution, stating (via FCBN):

"At this stage, there is no easy match. I think we have to be very careful with this tie. Benfica is a great team, we are playing in a great stadium. They put a lot of pressure with their fans."

"I think it is not positive to say whether we are favorites or not. We focus on what is coming, that is the right way. It always starts at 0-0. In the Champions League and in the league. We must always give our best."

A win for Barcelona at Benfica will put them on the front foot ahead of the second leg in front of their fans at the Lluis Companys in Catalonia next week (March 11).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback