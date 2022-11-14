“The door is open” – Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission about Liverpool transfer activity ahead of January window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the door at Anfield is open for signings as he hints at the Reds' transfer activity ahead of the January window.

The Reds have had a mixed run of games so far in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. Klopp's side made an underwhelming start to the season but they seem to have rediscovered some form as of late.

Liverpool have secured back-to-back victories in the English top-flight after winning 2-1 over Tottenham Hotspur on 6 November and 3-1 against Nottingham Forest in their subsequent fixture (12 November).

Their recent success in the league has earned them somewhat of a recovery in the standings. The Merseysiders find themselves sixth in the table with the top four in arm's reach.

The Reds boss seems willing to reinforce his team in the January window, which will come as a relief to Liverpool fans after their criticism of the German coach's reluctance to bolster his midfield options.

Klopp said (via the Evening Standard):

"We are always open to these kinds of things but we don’t have to open this discussion now. If there is something possible, we will do it but the door is open and we are open as well. It is not about wanting. We want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground we can do it there."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on January transfer business:



“Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.” Jurgen Klopp on January transfer business:“Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.” 📺 Jurgen Klopp on January transfer business:“Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.” 🔴 https://t.co/UK0YdyJIkc

"I was wrong" - Jurgen Klopp's prior admission that Liverpool need a midfielder

Although the German boss is open to signing players now, this was not always the case. Klopp was heavily criticized during the summer window as the Reds desperately needed reinforcements in the midfield department, while the German continued to rely on existing options.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan I stopped doubting Liverpool’s scouting of players a long time ago. Their only issue has been not using the transfer market enough, not the players bought. I stopped doubting Liverpool’s scouting of players a long time ago. Their only issue has been not using the transfer market enough, not the players bought.

However, towards the final stages of the transfer window, Klopp admitted to reporters about his mistake and changed his stance on the matter. He said (via GOAL):

"I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and I was wrong. That’s the situation. But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one. We will see.”

The Liverpool boss then reaffirmed his intentions just before the summer window closed. He told reporters (via Football365):

“Are we after a midfielder? Ish… closer we get to the last minute… more like [they don’t]. I couldn’t [give you a name]. It’s difficult because for sure there a few who are right but there are different issues, at clubs who don’t want to sell, that’s how it is."

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes