"The double SIUUU!" - Manchester United player opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's influence and celebrating with him

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga recently spoke to MUTV about the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had over him.

Anthony Elanga has enjoyed a breakthrough season and has scored 2 goals for Manchester United this season. He registered his first senior assist against Norwich City, helping Cristiano Ronaldo to his second hat-trick of the season.

The two proceeded to do the Portuguese’ iconic ‘SIUUU’ celebration that football fans have grown familiar with over the years. Elanga, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on him:

"That was an exciting time, the double SIUUU! I didn't expect it. He said: 'Let's do it'. I said: 'Fair enough' but, if you see in the video, I didn't really get into the air properly!

“But I managed to do it anyway and it was a special moment. He is someone I look up to and speak to and ask for advice and stuff. He is a special player to work with."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Complete the trio, Rangnick pushed for Erik ten Hag, we got him. Now, Rangnick and ten Hag are reportedly "pushing for Paul Mitchell". We have to get him if we're going to continue appointing actual football people.Complete the trio, @ManUtd Rangnick pushed for Erik ten Hag, we got him. Now, Rangnick and ten Hag are reportedly "pushing for Paul Mitchell". We have to get him if we're going to continue appointing actual football people.Complete the trio, @ManUtd https://t.co/p4pBJ7YfLb

He added:

“You can see his record and the amount of goals he's scored. I think it's 100 in the Premier League. He knows what it takes to get to the top so it's more than right to just speak to someone like that. And, yeah, we have a chat the day before or even during a game. You might see us in the warm-up. He'll speak to me and Sancho together about what we can do in the game, to affect the games, and it's important to have someone like that in the team.

Should Manchester United keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo for another season?

Given the winning mentality that the Portuguese has, it is unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the way Manchester United have performed this season. He is still going strong at 37 and could have helped multiple big teams contend for the biggest trophies in football.

However, Manchester United were able to secure a homecoming and the Portuguese star is expected to stay for another season. Erik ten Hag’s first season is expected to cause a lot of change within the club.

GOAL @goal Sir Alex Ferguson wants Erik ten Hag to "get in control" at Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson wants Erik ten Hag to "get in control" at Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/BCBUgSSOnd

The Portuguese superstar has been at his very best in the last few weeks and is now the joint second-highest goalscorer in England this season. Cristiano Ronaldo is a proven goalscorer and one of the greatest players of all time. Manchester United can certainly benefit with him in the team for another season.

Edited by Ashwin