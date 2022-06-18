“The only doubt” – Jose Enrique highlights concern about Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has shared his concerns about new signing Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of the highly-regarded Uruguayan international from Portuguese side Benfica.

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old has cost the Reds a club record fee of €100 million with a fee of €75 million paid up front.

Nunez has joined the Merseyside club following an extraordinary season for Benfica during which he scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions.

Jose Enrique has shared his opinion on the Reds shattering their club record and he believes that the Uruguayan can be a top player for his former club.

However, he has shared his concerns regarding the transfer fee for a player of his age.

The former Reds left-back has however suggested that full-back duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would love to play with Darwin Nunez. Enrique told Sky Sports:

"I really like Darwin Nunez. I've followed him since Almeria times. Let's see if he can deal with the price tag and the pressure of playing Liverpool, if he can he can be a top, top player for us."

He added:

"The only doubt about Darwin is about age wise and transfer fee wise. I don't believe Liverpool are going to change too much, People have talked about changing the system but Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be happy having a player like Darwin Nunez there."

Can Darwin Nunez justify his massive price tag at Liverpool

Jose Enrique is abolsutely right to point out that Nunez will have to deal with an immense amount of pressure due to his massive transfer fee.

The Merseyside club are not particularly known for breaking the bank for players but have still paid big bucks at times under Jurgen Klopp.

The two occasions the Reds spent uncharacteristically big were when they signed Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Both have done incredibly well to justify their price tag and have made Klopp's side a lot stronger.

Nunez is quite young and has only had one exceptional season, which is why Liverpool spending so much on him has raised many eyebrows.

Only time will tell whether the 22-year-old can live up to expectations at Anfield and justify his massive price tag.

With Sadio Mane set to join Bayern Munich as per Fabrizio Romano, Nunez will have big shoes to fill.

