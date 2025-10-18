“The more he's doubted, the more he responds” - Carragher warns Manchester United about Cristiano Ronaldo-like quality of Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons attacker Mohamed Salah has former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo-like qualities. The Egyptian has been at Anfield since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Salah, 33, has been a top performer for the defending Premier League champions, racking up 248 goals and 116 assists in 411 games across competitions, with only Ian Rush (356) and Roger Hunt (285) ahead in the all-time Reds' scoring charts.

This season, the Egyptian has had a slow start, contributing three goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions. However, Carragher said that Salah is at his most dangerous when he's written off and backs him to come good against Manchester United, whom the Reds meet on Sunday (October 19).

"Salah has similar traits to Cristiano Ronaldo with regards to his mental toughness and determination to extend his career at the top and keep chasing records and trophies," Carragher wrote for The Telegraph. "The more he's doubted, the more he responds where it matters on the pitch.

"If there is one club which will fear negative appraisals of Salah’s form more than any, it's this weekend’s visitors to Anfield, Manchester United. Salah’s record versus United is extraordinary. He has scored 16 times against Liverpool’s historic rivals. No team has suffered more against him. His all-time tally in this fixture is seven more than any player for either club, enhancing his reputation as the man for the big occasion."

Indeed, Salah has flourished against the Red Devils, with 16 goals and six assists in 17 games across competitions.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo sets international scoring record

Former United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong despite turning 40 earlier this year. This week, during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home against Hungary, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set a new milestone.

Ronaldo scored both goals as the Selecao were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary, going two clear of former Guatemala striker (39) for most goals in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The former Manchester United man put his team on level terms in the 22nd minute after Attila Szalai had put the visitors in front inside eight minutes. Ronaldo then turned the game on its head with a second in first-half added time.

Roberto Martinez's side squandered multiple chances to put the game to bed, which came back to haunt them, with Dominik Szoboszlai's late equaliser meaning Portugal failed to confirm their ticket for next year's finals.

