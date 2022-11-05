"The dream" - Jamie Redknapp claims 19-year-old star is on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's wishlist

Jamie Redknapp believes manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring Jude Bellingham to Liverpool as a marquee signing.

Bellingham is considered one of the best young players in world football following two-and-a-half incredibly successful years at Borussia Dortmund. In that time, the youngster has made 109 appearances for the German outfit and has become a regular starter for Gareth Southgate's England team.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has netted nine times in 19 appearances this term and has arguably been the Bundesliga's best player this season. Bellingham has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield next summer, as Liverpool are keen to refresh their midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be out of contract in June of 2023, while the Reds have suffered numerous injury problems across the campaign. Bellingham would undoubtedly be a huge coup for Liverpool and Redknapp believes Klopp will be doing everything in his power to sign the Englishman.

The former Reds and England midfielder told the Sky Sports Football Podcast (via HITC Sport):

“The dream for all Liverpool fans and for the Premier League to a certain extent is for Jude Bellingham to come. He would be the person that would fit into that midfield, he’s a generational player and he’s an incredible footballer. Klopp, I imagine, would have his heart set on him."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool are viewed as favorites to sign Jude Bellingham, multiple sources have told ESPN Liverpool are viewed as favorites to sign Jude Bellingham, multiple sources have told ESPN 👀 https://t.co/CxnVbjTFVN

Joe Cole picks alternate option for Liverpool to sign instead of Jude Bellingham

Speaking after another incredible performance for Real Madrid against Celtic in the Champions League on 2 November, Cole claimed that Federico Valverde is just as good as Bellingham.

The midfielder has been in sparkling form for Los Blancos, which has prompted plenty of transfer speculation. Cole stated on BT Sport (as per The Mail):

“He’s standing right at the top of the tree with Bellingham in the young players, and he’s on the verge of becoming the best. He’s box-to-box, he scores goals, he’s a technician, he was the unsung hero in the final, I thought he was outstanding against Liverpool."

“He drove that team forward (against Celtic), he’s a powerful boy, took his goal lovely, and he’s one that I earmarked about two years ago. He’s found it tough getting into Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, they’ve been incredible. He’s had to wait, bide his time and learn from the greats, take a little bit from everyone’s game.

Cole continued:

“His stats this year are unbelievable, his goals, assists, goal involvements, incredible player. We talk a lot about Bellingham in this country but this kid is every bit as good as Bellingham.”

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Fede Valverde in 18 games this season: 8 goals



Two more and Don Carlo keeps his coaching license. ◎ Fede Valverde's first 148 games for Real Madrid: 6 goals◉ Fede Valverde in 18 games this season: 8 goalsTwo more and Don Carlo keeps his coaching license. ◎ Fede Valverde's first 148 games for Real Madrid: 6 goals◉ Fede Valverde in 18 games this season: 8 goalsTwo more and Don Carlo keeps his coaching license. 🙏 https://t.co/sfApCvT4Gd

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes