“The dream is Jurgen Klopp” - Journalist makes huge claim on Liverpool boss amid Germany links

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has said that the German Football Association's dream is for Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to replace the struggling Hansi Flick as the manager of the Germany national team.

The pressure continued to pile on Hansi Flick as Germany succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Japan in a friendly on Saturday, September 9, at the Volkswagen Arena. This was their fourth loss in their last five appearances and the third straight defeat for the former Bayern Munich boss.

Flick became the manager of the German national team in August 2021, signing a three-year deal and replacing Joachim Low in the process. While Germany remained undefeated in their first 10 matches, they crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.

Germany is set to host the UEFA 2024 Euros next year. However, Hansi Flick's role is currently uncertain. Fjortoft tweeted that Flick won't be their head coach by then.

"Germany - Japan 1-4. In 9 months Germany are the host for the Euro 2024. It will be without Hansi Flick," Fjortoft wrote on X.

He then tweeted that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the ideal replacement for Hansi Flick.

"The Germans’ dream is Klopp. Probably tell him he can do BOTH Liverpool and German. But guess he will turn that down," Fjortoft posted.

It's important to note that these alleged statements are yet to be confirmed and that Hansi Flick could well be Germany's manager for the Euros next year. However, his form will have to considerably improve. Out of his 25 games in charge, Germany has only won 12, drawn seven, and lost six, with a win percentage of just 48%.

Jurgen Klopp is still contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2026 and is unlikely to leave Anfield until then.

How good has Jurgen Klopp been for Liverpool?

With the German FA reportedly interested in acquiring Jurgen Klopp's services before the 2024 Euros, let's take a look at the impact the 56-year-old has had at Liverpool over the past eight years.

Klopp joined the club on October 8, 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers. The club was in limbo and was struggling in the Premier League, having failed to qualify for the Champions League as well.

Over the next few years, Klopp implemented his own brand of gegenpressing, 'heavy metal' football. He also recruited numerous players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Allison Becker, who would each become superstars in their own right.

Klopp etched his name in Liverpool folklore, winning seven major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League. Out of his 437 games in charge, the Reds have won 263, drawn 99, and lost 75, boasting a win percentage of 60.2%.