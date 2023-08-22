“The end of this club is near”, “Put up a go fund me” – Fans mock Barcelona as they announce new decision to control expenses amid debt crisis

From releasing club legends to activating economic levers for registering new signings, Barcelona have tried almost everything in the book to improve their financial standing in recent years.

Barcelona's Economic Vice President Eduard Romeo explained that the club were still €1.35 billion in debt as of June 2023 (h/t Forbes). Since then, the club has continued to take measures to reduce its liabilities.

It seems the Catalan giants aren't in the place they want to be ahead of the end of the transfer window and are still making financial cuts. According to Relevo, the budget cuts have reached the canteens of La Masia.

The club are planning to remove the free breakfast they offered to their academy players. They feel not every youngster takes advantage of the free meal and see it as a viable cutback.

Fans have since taken shots at the Catalan giants, with many mocking the decision. One user wrote on X:

"Barca going broke daily. Yet keep getting signings done. The end of this club is near"

Another added:

"😂😂😂 finished and washed altogether. Put up a go fund me 😜"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barca's financial problems have restricted them to search for bargain deals in the transfer market. They signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers while paying €3.4 million to bring in Oriol Romeu this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have raked in a total of €97.9 million in transfer fees by selling the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie, Trincao and Nico Gonzalez. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Alex Collado and Samuel Umtiti, meanwhile, left on free transfers.

Xavi praises Barcelona's new signing after Cadiz win

Barcelona were clever to get a deal done for Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The German superstar arrived at Spotify Camp Nou on a free transfer from Manchester City.

A player of Gundogan's quality and experience can cost teams a fortune in the transfer market. He was at his usual best as his team beat Cadiz 2-0 in La Liga at home yesterday (21 August).

After the game, Xavi praised the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder and said, via BarcaTV (h/t BarcaUniversal)::

"Gündo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barça DNA. He never loses possession, makes the difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision. We signed Gündogan to make the difference."

The 32-year-old played the full 90 minutes, creating six goal-scoring chances and assisting Pedri's opening goal in the 82nd minute. He also completed 93% of his 96 attempted passes and won all four of his ground duels.