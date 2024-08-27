"The end of an era is near", "We will miss you GOAT" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans react as Al-Nassr superstar sets date for retirement

Fans on X have reacted in sadness after Cristiano Ronaldo recently stated he plans on retiring from football in two or three years. The Portugal ace also admitted he is content with playing in the Saudi Pro League and is thinking of retiring at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo broke this news in an exclusive interview with NOW, which premiered last night (Monday, August 26). During it, he was asked about the end of his career, to which he replied (via @TimelineCR7):

“I don't know if it will happen soon. Two or three years. I don't know, maybe I will retire with Al-Nassr. I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League and I want to continue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has one year remaining on his current deal with Al-Nassr and is set to stay in the Saudi Pro League for the 2024-25 season. It remains to be seen if he opts to sign a new deal at the club or return to Europe - with boyhood club Sporting CP a possible destination.

Moreover, Ronaldo still represents Portugal on the international stage despite failing to make an impact at Euro 2024. He also declared his intention to compete in the Nations League tournament next month and doesn't appear to be retiring from the national team anytime soon.

However, fans reacted on social media after hearing Cristiano Ronaldo set his retirement date, with one posting:

"We will miss you GOAT."

Another fan tweeted:

"The end of an era is near, i’ve enjoyed every single second of it."

Other reactions can be viewed below:

"Man I’m not ready," one fan commented.

"The football world ain’t ready man," another added.

"[The GOAT] has spoken, the world is shaking," one fan posted.

"And the time is going to fly by," one fan predicted.

"We have time still. Glad to hear that," another chimed in.

"After the 1000 goals," one fan tipped Ronaldo to retire upon reaching 1000 career goals.

"No one knows about the future" - Cristiano Ronaldo on whether he will become a coach after retirement

From the aforementioned interview, Cristiano Ronaldo was also asked if he would be interested in becoming a coach after retirement. However, the Al-Nassr ace insisted he sees himself pursuing other things outside of football but kept the door open for management, claiming the future is uncertain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one of the best football legacies of all time. He has garnered 892 goals and 284 assists in 1,228 appearances across competitions for club and country to date. He has also won five Ballons d'Or and 33 major trophies, leading many fans to think he would be more than suited to succeed in management.

However, the 39-year-old said:

"I don't see my future heading there. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but no one knows about the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo also has a successful portfolio outside of football. He owns his own fashion brand (CR7), a chain of hotels (Pestana CR7 Hotels), restaurants, and a gym chain (CR7 Fitness by Crunch). In addition, he recently created a YouTube channel - UR.Cristiano - which has 48.1 million subscribers to date.

