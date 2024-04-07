Cristiano Ronaldo has added an opulent mansion in the United Arab Emirates to his collection, but anyone wishing to be his neighbour would need upwards of $50 million.

He's one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world and is well-known for his expensive lifestyle. This new addition to his list of residences has continued to expand his real estate holdings portfolio, as he's building another mansion in Portugal.

The UAE mansion owned by Ronaldo is situated on the exclusive Bulgari Island in Jumeira Bay. According to UAE real estate specialist Sobey Alex George, the entire property is built on water and the cost is massive (via GQ India):

“So, there is an island called the Bulgari Island on Jumeira Bay. There are only eight luxurious villas there. I do have two for sale, and Ronaldo owns one of them. The entire property is on water.

"You have your own private island, parking for your yacht, it’s a different ballgame altogether. There are people who are into luxurious homes.”

It would cost an incredible 185 million AED, which comes out to approximately $50 million, to be the legendary forward's neighbour on the island. It's little surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo can afford it, as the Portuguese striker has an impressive reported contract worth €200 million per year with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after last-gasp Al-Nassr win over Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League Saudi Pro League game with Damac, despite being in peak form. The forward had been on a roll, scoring seven goals in three games, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Abha and Al-Tai.

The decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench came from manager Luis Castro, who looks to rest the forward, with the season in its final stages. Although they won the game, it did not come easily.

Without the likes of Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane, Al-Nassr had difficulty in attack. However, the trio's introduction into the game late on worked, as Aymeric Laporte broke the deadlock in stoppage time.

After the game, Ronaldo took to Instagram to post:

"Another important win!"

For Al-Nassr, the win was important, as it kept alive their chances of winning the title. However, with seven games left, they are 12 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal.

The Super Cup semifinal with Al-Hilal on Tuesday is their next big challenge, and they will look up to Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration up front.

